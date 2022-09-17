"He's adding to the fight, but he's also putting pressure" - Chael Sonnen explains why Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed Charles Oliveira will be no-show at Abu Dhabi

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently made a bold claim that Charles Oliveira will not be fighting at UFC 280 against Islam Makhachev. 'The Eagle' did not provide a specific reason for his statement but believes that 'do Bronx' will not show up when the time comes.

Nurmagomedov's bold claim came in the form of a tweet posted yesterday, which has prompted Chael Sonnen to dig a little bit deeper into what exactly 'The Eagle' could be trying to do.

'The American Gangster' released a video on his YouTube channel in which he dissected Khabib Nurmagomedov's tweet. He had the following to say:

"All that Khabib is doing is putting pressure on Charles. He's adding to the fight, but he's also putting pressure on Oliveira to make sure that he's there, to make sure that he's on weight. To make sure that he's the last one through the curtain."

Charles Oliveira infamously missed weight in his previous title fight against Justin Gaethje, and Sonnen believes that 'The Eagle' could be trying to ensure that it doesn't happen again.

Alexander Volkanovski replies to Khabib Nurmagomedov, claiming that he "got next" for the lightweight strap

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently claimed that Charles Oliveira will not show up for his fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 280, and that it will be Beneil Dariush facing Makhachev instead. However, Alexander Volkanovski had something to say about that.

The Australian has decimated the top contenders at featherweight and has his eyes firmly set on the lightweight title. 'The Great' responded to Nurmagomedov's tweet, saying that he is more than happy to show up in Abu Dhabi and take on either man:

"I'll show up to fight either of them. I've got next"

Volkanovski is coming off arguably the best performance of his career, where he beat Max Holloway to put an end to their long-standing rivalry. Ever since then, the UFC featherweight champion has consistently offered himself as the emergency replacement should disaster strike at UFC 280.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has not responded to 'The Great' yet, but does not seem concerned with who the opponent for Islam Makhachev will be. 'The Eagle' is certain that his lifelong friend and training partner will be crowned the UFC champion regardless of the opponent he faces.

