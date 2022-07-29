Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin has a special gift planned for him this year 

Khabib Nurmagomedov's time at as a professional MMA fighter may have come to an end, but he continues to be involved with the MMA world. He is an active part of each of his relatives' professional fighting careers. This includes his cousin, Bellator fighter Usman Nurmagomedov.

Usman is currently undefeated in 15 professional fights. He previously fought at the Gorilla Fighting Championship in Russia, which has since been bought by Khabib Nurmagomedov and renamed the Eagle Fighting Championship.

After his stint at GFC, Usman signed with Bellator in 2021 and is currently on a four-fight win streak in the lightweight division. He recently tweeted out his intention to gift his legendary cousin before the end of the year:

"I want to give my brother @TeamKhabib gift this year Inshallah [God willing] @BellatorMMA"

Check out the tweet that included an image of the Bellator championship belt, revealing it to be his intended gift to 'The Eagle':

The 24-year old is currently ranked No.1 in Bellator's lightweight division. Although he has not fought any ranked opponents, his fighting pedigree alone has deemed him worthy enough to be high up in the title picture.

His last fight against Chris Gonzalez at Bellator 283 catapulted him two places higher and he now stands first in-line for a title shot. Usman hopes to deliver it to his legendary cousin this year.

Khabib Nurmagomedov continues to be an integral part of his brothers' careers

After his retirement, the former UFC lightweight champion immediately turned coach to his compatriots and brothers. Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov, and Usman Nurmagomedov are all aided by his experience at the pinnacle of combat sports and his fighting style reflects on all of their performances.

After Usman's last fight against Chris Gonzalez at Bellator 283, his cousin turned translator and relayed his ambition to the world:

"I don't wanna talk too much, I know champion have injury. When you gonna be ready, let me know. I wanna fight for the title."

Check out the post-fight statement by the Nurmagomedov camp:

BellatorMMA



Usman Nurmagomedov has a message for the champ.

#Bellator283 🗣 "I wanna fight for the title."Usman Nurmagomedov has a message for the champ. 🗣 "I wanna fight for the title."Usman Nurmagomedov has a message for the champ.#Bellator283 https://t.co/3VeZbOQ4sd

While juggling responsibilities at his own promotion and commercial commitments, 'The Eagle' continues to be involved in Islam Makhachev's training camp ahead of his blockbuster lightweight title showdown against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280.

He posted in support of the No.4-ranked lightweight contender:

