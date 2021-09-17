Watch: One of Khabib Nurmagomedov's earliest MMA fights en route to his legendary 29-0 record

M-1 Global recently shared a video on Facebook of Khabib Nurmagomedov's early career fights. 'The Eagle' fought three times under the M-1 banner and dominated in every single bout.

The Dagestani delivered constant ground-and-pound to his opponents and also caught a few in slick armbars.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov's early fights in MMA below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov went on to win every professional MMA fight in his career. He is widely regarded as the greatest fighter in the sport's history.

The former undefeated UFC lightweight champion fought against strong opponents in the UFC. Some of his wins came against Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje and Rafael dos Anjos. Khabib retired with an impressive record of 29-0, which included 13 straight wins in the UFC.

'The Eagle' also holds the record for the most pay-per-view buys in UFC history. His fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 229 generated over two million.

Khabib fought Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 last October. In the pay-per-view main event, the Russian defended his 155-pound gold by way of a second-round submission win.

After the fight, Khabib announced his retirement from the sport of MMA because his mother didn't want him to fight without his father by his side. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away last July.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's recent questionable comments

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been in the headlines lately after he made some questionable comments about ring girls. He's received backlash from fighters and fans throughout the MMA community.

“Ring girls are the most unnecessary people in MMA, what function to they bring? You turn on the TV and you see it’s the second, why are they walking there.”

UFC stars like Kevin Lee, Conor McGregor, Valentina Shevchenko and well-known octagon girl Arianny Celeste have shown their disapproval at the Dagestani's comments.

Khabib received further blacklash from fans for his recent comments about veteran Jose Aldo. Khabib suggested the Brazilian couldn't reach another peak in the sport and played down his recent win against Pedro Munhoz. 'The Eagle' implied that Munhoz is not a high-level opponent. He suggested the victory did nothing to suggest that Aldo is back to his best.

