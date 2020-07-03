Khabib Nurmagomedov's father passes away

UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's father has passed away.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov has died due to COVID-19 related complications.

Complications due to COVID-19 are being reported as the reason behind his demise.

The 57-year-old wrestling genius and his other family members were infected with the coronavirus in April. Post emergency heart surgery in the middle of June, he appeared to have taken a good turn in his recovery.

Khabib is devoutly close with his family and where his father's death leaves him professionally is anyone's guess at the moment. He's never been someone to fight for the fame or the money but considers MMA his art. The loss of his father might spell the end of Khabib's career. He's achieved everything there is to achieve for a UFC fighter- winning the Lightweight belt, defending it, and remaining undefeated at 28-0.

The news first broke when controversial Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov put the word out. Due to persistent visa issues his father only finally got to see him fight in person when he recently fought Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi.

The love, respect, and honor Khabib had for his father is like his work inside the octagon- quite extraordinary. After the infamous incident following the Conor McGregor fight, Khabib said he feared his father's response more than what the Vegas Commission would do. With news coming out officially now, it is safe to assume that across the MMA world, from friend and foe, there will be massive condolences pouring in.