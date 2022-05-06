Khabib Nurmagomedov's fight was on Charles Oliveira's mind "a long time ago"

A potential fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov was on Charles Oliveira’s mind "a long time ago." At one point in time, the Brazilian was working towards it, but nowadays he admits that he hasn’t thought about taking on 'The Eagle' in a while.

During his most recent interview with TMZ Sports, ‘Do Bronx’ was asked if he ever thought about fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov. Oliveira replied that this was something he aimed for when 'The Eagle' was champion, but now all the focus is on him:

"You know I thought about it a long time ago. You know, back when he was the champion, you know. And that was what I was striving for. Now I’m the champion, the focus is on me. So I haven’t thought about it in a long time. All respect to Khabib, but now the focus is on me."

Watch the full interview with TMZ Sports below:

While Khabib Nurmagomedov stacked up back-to-back victories to build up his unblemished 29-0 professional MMA record, Charles Oliveira was bouncing between wins and losses.

The year 2018 was crucial for both fighters’ careers as that’s when ‘Do Bronx’ defeated Clay Guida at UFC 225 to start his ten-fight winning streak and Khabib Nurmagomedov won the UFC lightweight title.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc #AndNew



Khabib Nurmagomedov takes his unbeaten record to 26-0 and is the new UFC lightweight champion



#UFC223 Khabib Nurmagomedov takes his unbeaten record to 26-0 and is the new UFC lightweight champion #AndNew 🇷🇺Khabib Nurmagomedov takes his unbeaten record to 26-0 and is the new UFC lightweight champion 🏆#UFC223 https://t.co/WetaWQ9BlG

After defeating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 Nurmagomedov defended the belt three times before retiring at UFC 254 and vacating it in the process. Meanwhile, Oliveira climbed the lightweight ranks, finally securing the vacant belt at UFC 262 against Michael Chandler.

Considering the fact that Nurmagomedov chose to retire following his third title defense against Justin Gaethje, MMA fans have been left wondering how a showdown between 'The Eagle' and 'Do Bronx' would have gone.

Charles Oliveira is getting used to all the attention that comes with being a champion

Charles Oliveira will defend his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje this Saturday at UFC 274 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, United States. Despite having secured championship gold in one of the most stacked divisions in the UFC, Oliveira has quickly learnt how to stay level headed and grounded as a champion.

However, that doesn't mean the 32-year-old isn't enjoying the praise and appreciation he's been receiving since he was crowned champion.

During his UFC 274 media scrum, the Brazilian received a compliment about the suit he was wearing and was then asked if he's gotten used to the "champion’s life" and being the center of attention

The reigning lightweight champion responded:

"Of course. I’m the champ now. I have to look sharp and sharp every time. Looking good, feeling good."

Watch the full interview with Charles Oliveira below:

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje's lightweight title fight will headline UFC 274. The UFC women’s strawweight title will also be on the line as Rose Namajunas takes on Carla Esparza.

In a highly-anticipated lightweight bout, Michael Chandler is slated to square off against former interim champion Tony Ferguson.

Edited by David Andrew