Khabib Nurmagomedov's former AKA teammate Luis Pena volunteers to fight UFC lightweight Rafael dos Anjos

Just a week prior to his fight against Rafael dos Anjos, American Kickboxing Academy prospect Islam Makhachev has withdrawn from his highly-awaited lightweight clash. Taking to Twitter, Luis Pena wrote that he's willing to step in as a last minute replacement for Islam Makhachev and is ready to fight Rafael dos Anjos.

Initially set to headline the upcoming UFC Vegas 14 card, an undisclosed injury has now forced Makhachev out of the fight. While his opponent RDA has called for Michael Chandler to step in as a replacement, Islam's former AKA teammate Luis Pena has also offered his services for the upcoming Fight Night.

Here is what 'Violent Bob Ross' wrote on Twitter:

Shit I’ll fight RDA — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) November 9, 2020

Rafael dos Anjos and Islam Makhachev were initially set to collide at UFC 254. However. the fight fell off after RDA tested positive for COVID-19 and instead the UFC decided to promote the fight as a main event at UFC Vegas 14.

Following Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement at UFC 254, The Eagle has been hyping up the return of his teammate Islam Makhachev but it now looks like the 155 prospect will have to wait a while before returning to the Octagon.

Breaking: Islam Makhachev (@MAKHACHEVMMA) out of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night main event, per sources. UFC looking for a short-notice replacement to face Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) on Saturday. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 8, 2020

Will Luis Pena step in for Islam Makhachev?

Luis Pena was last seen in Octagon action in June when lost to Khama Worthy via submission. Prior to his loss Pena did secure wins over the likes of Steve Garcia, Matt Wiman, Steven Peterson, with a loss Matt Frevola being the only exception.

As for Islam Makhachev, the Russian has been on a terrorizing run in the UFC. The talented 155 prospect has been undefeated since 2015. His last three wins in the UFC has been over Arman Tsarukyan, Davi Ramos, and Kajan Johnson.

However, a fight against former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos definitley would've been the toughest test for Islam Makhachev.