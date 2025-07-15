Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager calls Alex Pereira one of the best but still bets on Magomed Ankalaev

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, recently shared his thoughts on Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev. While praising Pereira's accomplishments, Abdelaziz expressed confidence in Ankalaev's ability to always maintain the upper hand over the Brazilian in a fight.

'Poatan' was on a four-fight win streak until he faced Ankalaev at UFC 313 in March earlier this year. After a hard-fought five-round battle, the Dagestani fighter defeated Pereira by unanimous decision and became the new UFC light heavyweight champion.

In a recent post on X, Abdelaziz seemingly clarified his stance regarding Ankalaev and Pereira, writing:

"To be clear, I think Alex Pereira was one of the best Champions in UFC History, I’m taking nothing away from him and have a lot of respect for him. But all along I just always thought Magomed Ankalaev was gonna beat him, and I will always bet on my guys."

Ali Abdelaziz previews potential Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira rematch

Shortly after UFC 313, Magomed Ankalaev expressed his desire to give Alex Pereira an immediate rematch. However, Pereira has seemingly opted to take his time to prepare thoroughly for their next encounter. As of now, there have been no official announcements regarding their rematch.

In a recent appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Ankalaev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, previewed the potential rematch between his client and 'Poatan', saying:

"I’m going to tell you something, if they fight again, and they will fight again, probably in October, it’s going to be worse for Alex [Pereira] ... Ankalaev, he can wrestle, he can grapple, and he can strike. Actually, I think Ankalaev is more of a striker than a grappler. We [saw] him, he hurt [Pereira] in the fight. Alex didn’t hurt him. I think Ankalaev right now is going to be very dangerous. And remember, Alex is 38 years old."

