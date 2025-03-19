Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager calls out bias in MMA, says Kayla Harrison facing same treatment as dominant Dagestani fighters

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has called out bias in MMA, claiming that Kayla Harrison is facing the same criticism as top-level Dagestani fighters.

Recently, while speaking to MMA Fighting, Megan Anderson expressed concerns over Harrison's significant weight cut for fights. She claimed that even if Harrison becomes the UFC bantamweight champion, she won’t stay in the division for long due to the dangers of extreme weight cuts. Anderson emphasized that just because an athlete can make the weight doesn’t mean they should.

The outlet shared the clip on X, which caught Abdelaziz's attention. He responded, perceiving it as bias against dominant fighters like Dagestanis and Harrison. Abdelaziz suggested that the Ohio-born fighter should embrace the criticism, writing:

“I see many fighters and media member rooting against the guys from Dagstan because they are so dominant @KaylaH get in the same treatment don’t hate congratulate.”

Check out Ali Abdelaziz’s X post below:

The MMA manager believes the criticism toward dominant fighters is unnecessary.

Dagestani fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev have also faced backlash from the MMA community for major weight cuts, with many labeling them as "weight bullies."

Harrison currently competes in the UFC’s bantamweight division. Before joining the promotion, she fought in the lightweight division during her time in PFL. Rumors are circulating that she may face Julianna Pena next for the 135-pound title at UFC 316.

When Kayla Harrison claimed she could beat Khabib Nurmagomedov

Back in 2019, during her appearance on TMZ Sports, Kayla Harrison, known for her exceptional judo skills, claimed that she could defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov in a judo match:

“Right now could I beat a guy that’s my size? I mean, maybe if he was like a journeyman or something, I don’t know. I’m not gonna say, ‘Oh yeah I could beat Frankie Edgar.’ Like, I’m not an idiot. Am I gonna beat Khabib? You think I’m gonna beat Khabib? He’s under 155 pounds. I mean, I think I would beat him in a judo match, for sure. Hundred percent, I would beat Khabib.”

Check out Kayla Harrison’s comments below:

Harrison made her UFC debut at UFC 300 against Holly Holm, delivering a dominant performance and securing a submission victory in the second round via rear-naked choke. She currently holds a professional MMA record of 18-1.

