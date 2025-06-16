Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager reacts to Kyla Harrison opening as betting favorite for potential Amanda Nunes showdown

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has dropped his reaction to Kayla Harrison opening as an early betting favorite against former bantamweight queen Amanda Nunes, for their potential upcoming showdown.

Ad

Harrison defeated Juliana Peña via round-two submission at UFC 316 to capture the bantamweight championship. With only three fights under the UFC banner, Harrison now appears poised for a high-stakes showdown with Amanda Nunes. Ever since her arrival, Nunes has remained firmly in Harrison’s sights—and that long-standing dream might finally be within reach.

The 34-year-old faced off with Nunes inside the octagon in the immediate aftermath of her UFC 316 bout. ‘The Lioness’ stepped away from the sport after defending her title against Irene Aldana in 2023. However, the fresh challenge presented by Kayla Harrison has sparked renewed interest, and Nunes is now expected to make her return to the cage later this year.

Ad

Trending

Abilazez, who also manages Harrison, has long stated that a potential bout between Harrison and Nunes would be the biggest fight in women's MMA history. He recently took to social media to react to his star client opening as a -180 betting favorite ahead of her potential clash against Nunes.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I told you all almost 10 years ago."

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager remains skeptical about potential Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes matchup

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager has cast doubt over the potential mega-fight between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes, stating that he does not believe 'The Lioness' will make her UFC return to face the newly crowned champion. Abdelaziz further shared that he will only believe it when they are both "locked in the cage."

Ad

"My prediction [is that] I don't think Amanda will ever come back to face Kayla Harrison. I will believe it when they both will be locked in the cage."

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.