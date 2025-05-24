Khabib Nurmagomedov’s unexpected change of heart while fighting Conor McGregor broken down by coach Javier Mendez

Khabib Nurmagomedov's fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 229 is arguably the most infamous fight in MMA history. The bad blood between the pair was brimming with vitriol. The longtime coach of 'The Eagle', Javier Mendez, recently opened up on his student's change of heart during the clash with McGregor, with much still unknown about the then-champion's emotions that night.

Mendez discussed never-before-shared details of Nurmagomedov's decision to change the gameplan during the bout. The Dagestani fighter famously submitted 'The Notorious' with a face-crank, a variation on a rear-naked choke submission where the fighter's arm is pressed across the jaw of their opponent, instead of underneath the chin.

The Irishman was forced to tap to avoid breaking his jaw, and the consensus among fans and pundits was that him tapping angered Nurmagomedov, who many believe was not finished dishing out punishment on his opponent.

But during a recent episode of the Javier & Mo Show, the longtime MMA coach said:

"People have asked me on that choke that [Khabib] had on him where Conor tapped... I said, 'Khabib, I've been telling people that interview me, I've been saying that you didn't want him to tap. You wanted to keep punishing him.' And I go, 'Am I right?' And he goes, 'No coach, you were wrong.'"

He added:

"He goes, 'I wanted him to tap. Earlier on [in the fight], no, I wanted to punish him. But at the very end, I wanted him to tap. If he didn't tap, his jaw was gonna get broken.'"

Check out Javier Mendez discussing Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor below (25:00):

Conor McGregor crossed the line against Khabib Nurmagomedov, says Javier Mendez

The trash-talk Conor McGregor directed at Khabib Nurmagomedov during the build-up for their clash saw the Irishman attack all aspects of his opponent. McGregor took aim at Nurmagomedov's family and his religious beliefs.

According to Javier Mendez, 'The Notorious' stepped way over the line. The longtime MMA coach shared his thoughts on McGregor's vicious verbal attacks against Nurmagomedov, when he appeared on the JAXXON PODCAST.

Mendez said:

"[If] You want to talk about a fighter, go ahead. But [McGregor] talked about religion, he talked about family, he talked about country. I don't respect fighters doing that. I love a fighter that sticks to the fighter... Leave my kids out of it, leave my wife out of it. What do they have to do [with it]?"

Check out Javier Mendez discuss Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov below (1:00:10):

