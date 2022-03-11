Khabib Nurmagomedov says fighting was easier than being an MMA coach and promoter

Khabib Nurmagomedov is of the opinion that being an MMA coach and promoter is tougher than being a professional fighter.

During a press conference ahead of Eagle FC 46 on March 11, Nurmagomedov was asked about the level of difficulty he faced while doing multiple jobs like coaching and promoting fights. In response, 'The Eagle' said that he found fighting to be a much easier task than taking on the role of an MMA promoter or coach:

Being [a] fighter, I think, was much easier because you don't have to talk, you know. You go and do your job and you know, being [a] coach, it's tough... being [a] promoter is not easy, too."

You can watch the Eagle FC press conference featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov below:

As an active fighter, Nurmagomedov used to rule over the UFC's lightweight division. 'The Eagle' dominated every opponent he came across inside the octagon, including names like Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

After his fight with Gaethje at UFC 254, the Dagestani announced his retirement from the sport. Later, Nurmagomedov took up the role of a coach and started helping various fighters like Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov for their fights in the UFC.

Apart from this, 'The Eagle' also stepped into multiple business ventures, which included starting his own MMA promotion, Eagle FC.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was recently inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame

At UFC 272, Khabib Nurmagomedov was inducted into the UFC's Hall of Fame. The honor was well deserved as Nurmagomedov never lost a fight in the promotion and retired undefeated with an impeccable overall MMA record of 29-0. Many have hailed him as the greatest lightweight to ever grace the sport.

During a recent interview with 'The Schmo', Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz said that 'The Eagle' was an inspiring figure for kids:

"Khabib [Nurmagomedov] is a guy we want our kids to be like. You know, he's such a great human being. And if anybody deserves to be in Hall of Fame is him. You see him get inducted before even guys like Anderson Silva. And I'm sure Anderson will be in the Hall of Fame. But that shows you how much Dana [White] and the UFC really respect him and I'm very grateful for that. They recognize the [accomplishments] he had done, the impact he had done."

Watch Ali Abdelaziz's interview with 'The Schmo' below:

