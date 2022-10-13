Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev was among top 3 students of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov - "My father truly believed in him"

Khabib Nurmagomedov has long touted Islam Makhachev as his successor in the lightweight division. The upcoming title challenger was also a favorite of the former champion's father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

In an interview with UFC Russia, Khabib addressed his father's relationship with Makhachev. Responding to a question on whether Makhachev was Abdulmanap's favorite student, 'The Eagle' said:

"He [Makhachev] was definitely in the top three. There were guys such as me, I saw a lot of guys come and go in a span of 20 years. We changed gyms but the base was always the same. Islam [Makhachev] was 100% top three."

Nurmagomedov also spoke about his father's belief in his student:

"My father truly believed in him. I believe he saw that potential in him. His work ethic and discipline. That's important to have when you strive for something. Islam was great in that regard. We see the result of that with him fighting for a UFC belt."

Islam Makhachev's perseverance and consistency has landed him a chance at UFC gold on the back of a 10-fight win streak. He will take on former champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in his first championship fight.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov's full interview with UFC Russia on YouTube:

Khabib Nurmagomedov's father predicted Islam Makhachev being champion

Ahead of the biggest fight of his career, Islam Makhachev revealed how it was all envisioned by Khabib Nurmagomedov's father years prior.

In an interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Makhachev spoke about Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's prediction:

"You know, Abdulmanap always told me when I was young, he always told me, 'You gonna be champion,' but that time, I am so young and I was thinking it's gonna be hard for me because this guy have, 2017, he told me you have to training, you're gonna be champion."

Makhachev was only three fights into his UFC career in 2017 when Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov showed faith in the young fighter. However, he added that he harbored his own doubts when it came to his potential and was not on the same page as his coach.

With subsequent years of training alongside high-level professionals including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev built up his confidence and deemed himself worthy of being a title contender.

At UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, Makhachev will realize his dream and get an opportunity to fulfill Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's prophecy.

Watch Islam Makhachev's full interview with ESPN MMA:

