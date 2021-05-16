Khabib Nurmagomedov sends prayers for the people of Palestine amid conflict with Israel

Khabib Nurmagomedov has sent prayers to the people of Palestine amid the country’s conflict with Israel.

A few days back, Khabib Nurmagomedov had taken to his official Instagram account and posted the following message in support of Palestine –

“You don’t need to be Muslim to stand up for Gaza. You just need to be human. #prayforpalestine”

Following up on that message, Khabib Nurmagomedov has reiterated his support for Palestine by posting another message regarding the conflict. The Instagram post put forth by Nurmagomedov is in the Russian language, a rough translation of which read as follows –

“The Almighty Allah promised this holy land for the God-fearing Monotheists, how difficult it is nowadays to comply with the holy scriptures and do at least good deeds ((( After all, we ourselves are hostages of our own deeds. May Allah give us all understanding and the right path, the path of those whom Allah has blessed, not those who are angry and not lost. Don’t forget Dua for our oppressed Palestinians in these difficult times for them.” (*Translation courtesy: Twitter user Riehmann)

While the snakes and hypocrites were at work, the King only posted and gave his time to the things that matter. The wise Eagle of Dagestan. pic.twitter.com/PLu5olgMUy — Riehmann (@RiehmannC) May 15, 2021

The Israel-Palestine conflict dates back to ancient times. The Israel-Palestine region is incredibly significant to three major world religions – Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. All three religions stake claims in the region known as Israel and Palestine today. Some of the most important religious sites of the trio mentioned above are situated in the region.

While the conflict has resulted in many wars over the centuries, including wars that transpired after World War II between the current nations of Israel and Palestine, the latest clash commenced on May 6th, 2021.

The latest clash started after groups of Palestinians took to the streets of Jerusalem on May 6th, 2021. They were protesting against the Israeli Supreme Court’s decision regarding the eviction of a few Palestinian families from Sheikh Jarrah, an East Jerusalem neighborhood.

The decision is yet to be delivered, and the protests were a preemptive measure taken by Palestinian groups to deter the Israeli Supreme Court from ruling in favor of Israeli groups.

The protests quickly turned violent as Palestinian groups vandalized public property, resulting in clashes between them and Israeli law enforcement. Verbal and physical confrontations between Palestinian and Israeli groups ensued, and the situation continually deteriorated.

The Israeli police subsequently raided the Al-Aqsa mosque – one of the most important holy places in Islam – as a part of the crackdown on the protestors, many of whom were present at Al-Aqsa.

Appeals for peace were made by many in both Israel and Palestine, but to no avail. The clashes refused to die down, as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad – two major Palestinian militant organizations – launched rocket attacks against Israel from the Gaza Strip. Israel responded by launching airstrikes against the militant organizations in Gaza.

The clashes between protesters and security forces, the Palestinian rocket attacks, the Israeli airstrikes, and many more variables at play have resulted in many casualties in these May 2021 Israel-Palestine clashes.

Israeli and Palestinian government representatives have accused the other side of instigating the violence. Presently, more than 100 lives – Israeli and Palestinian – have been lost in these clashes.

On that note, MMA legend and recently-retired UFC megastar Khabib Nurmagomedov has called upon his fans to support Palestine. Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has time and again emphasized the peaceful nature of his religion of Islam, has once again suggested an end to this latest clash between Israel and Palestine.

A devout Muslim, Khabib Nurmagomedov received a myriad of responses on his Instagram account, thanking him for the support he’s expressed towards Palestine.