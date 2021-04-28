Khabib Nurmagomedov shares his special training regime during Ramadan

Khabib Nurmagomedov has a few tips for athletes who plan to continue training unhampered while celebrating Ramadan. In a video uploaded to YouTube by a channel called Macflix, the former UFC lightweight champion shared a special training regime which he and his fellow athletes adhere to during the month of Ramadan.

When asked for a tip, Khabib Nurmagomedov said:

"In Ramadan I train like one and a half hour before Iftar everyday. Most of the day we doing cardio like running, sprints, cardio stuff. And grappling, wrestling, wrestling on the wall maybe like for 30 minutes. One and a half hour maximum before Iftar."

Khabib Nurmagomedov currently features at the top of Forbes' Russia's most successful athletes under the age of 40 list. The Dagestani fighter retired from the sport of MMA with a perfect 29-0 record after successfully defending the UFC lightweight strap against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

While Khabib Nurmagomedov might be training for an hour and a half, he admitted that it might not be sufficient if one was training for a fight. Sharing his take for an active MMA athlete, Khabib said:

"And if we have fight after Ramadan or couple of months after Ramadan, like if you want to be ready for MMA fight, I think you have to train twice. Like before Iftar and before Suhoor."

Khabib Nurmagomedov has a slot for lifting weights during Ramadan

Ramadan is the Holy Month in the Islamic Calendar, when Muslims fast (also known as sawm) from sunrise to sunset for approximately 30 days. During Ramadan, Iftar is the meal to break the fast after sunset while Suhoor is a meal taken just before sunrise, before the day of fasting starts.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has managed to work out his training preferences according to his meal timings. When asked about lifting weights during Ramadan, 'The Eagle' replied:

"Lifting? Honestly like all day when you are fasting, when you don't drink water, when you don't take nothing last 15-17 hours, it's little bit hard to (do) lifting. I like lifting before Suhoor when you eat, when you drink. But before Iftar, when all day fasting, it's little bit hard to (do) lifting."