Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov's emotional retirement speech after defending his title at UFC 254

Khabib Nurmagomedov cemented his legacy as the greatest lightweight fighter of all time and perhaps the greatest Mixed Martial Arts fighter of all time as he submitted Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 254.

Khabib Nurmagomedov surprisingly announced his retirement from MMA after the fight.

Speaking to Jon Anik on his post-match interview Khabib Nurmagomedov declared that this fight will indeed be his last fight with the UFC.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was visibly emotional after his win. Khabib Nurmagomedov had lost his father in July earlier this year which many saw as a heavy emotional blow to the undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

He mentioned that he is 13-0 in the UFC and is now 29-0 in his mixed martial arts career and has nothing left to prove. He said that the Conor McGregor – Dustin Poirier fight is of no consequence to him as he had submitted both of them on his way to the main event at UFC 254.

He also mentioned that he had promised his mother not to fight again without his father and that he is keen on keeping that promise.

"I promised my mother this is going to be my last fight."



"I only want one thing from the UFC, I want to be number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world."@TeamKhabib announces his retirement from MMA. Wow 🙏 #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/RFnCyu2X0W — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 24, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov thus becomes the first champion in UFC history to retire undefeated.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has one last request for the UFC

Advertisement

While thanking everyone at the UFC for his storied career, Khabib had one last request of the company.

Khabib asked to be crowned the number one ranked pound for pound fighter in the UFC rankings.

While he has been on the top of the lightweight charts for a long time, he is sure to overtake Jon Jones at the pinnacle of pound for pound rankings when the revised rankings are released on Tuesday.