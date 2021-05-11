"Pray for Palestine" - Khabib Nurmagomedov stands in solidarity with the people of Gaza

It is no secret that Khabib Nurmagomedov is a devout follower of Islam.

Throughout his MMA career, Khabib Nurmagomedov has put his faith front and center. He is proud of his religion and its principles, and has never backed away from showing his love for Islam.

'The Eagle' took to social media to show support and solidarity for the Muslim community of Palestine in light of recent clashes with Israeli forces.

On Monday morning, violence erupted between the two warring sides at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, which is considered one of the holiest sites in Islam.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said over 300 Palestinians were injured in the altercation with Israeli forces, who fired rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas at the mosque's compound.

Khabib Nurmagomedov also shared footage of the incident on his Instagram profile.

This is not the first time Khabib Nurmagomedov has spoken up about political incidents. Last year, Khabib Nurmagomedov slammed French President Emmanuel Macron for what he believed was disrespect towards Islam.

The former UFC lightweight champion shared a picture of the President with a black boot mark across his face along with strong words of conviction about his religion.

"May the Almighty disfigure the face of this creature and all its followers, who, under the slogan of freedom of speech, offend the feelings of more than one and a half billion Muslim believers. May the Almighty humiliate them in this life, and in the next. Allah is quick in calculation and you will see it... We are Muslims, we love our Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) more than our mothers, fathers, children, wives and all other people close to our hearts. Believe me, these provocations will come out sideways for them, the end is always for the God-fearing."

What is Khabib Nurmagomedov currently doing?

Even though Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement last October, UFC president Dana White only recently made the news official. It seems like 'The Eagle' will follow in his late father's footsteps now and aim to become an esteemed coach in the sport.

He has already cornered his teammates and cousins during their fights. Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold told TMZ Sports in a March interview that Khabib had expressed a wish to coach the former as well.

For now, he is enjoying his free time with his brothers visiting Mecca, the holiest pilgrimage site in Islam.