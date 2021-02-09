Khabib Nurmagomedov sent Dana White a 'firm text' about his UFC retirement earlier in the week

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov apparently sent a 'firm text message' to Dana White about his retirement from MMA. Nurmagomedov is allegedly unhappy about the current situation in the UFC lightweight division.

Since his retirement, the UFC lightweight division has been without a champion. The promotion hasn't vacated the title yet, nor has it announced a title fight. There is also uncertainty surrounding the Russian fighter's retirement, thanks to White constantly claiming that he may still return to fight again.

White is set to meet Khabib Nurmagomedov once again in February, in a bid to convince him to return to the UFC, but right now, it seems unlikely that The Eagle will ever fight again. In a recent interaction with Match TV, Nurmagomedov stated that he is indeed meeting White in February.

Khabib also said that former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier should be the current lightweight champion in his absence. The Russian stated that Poirier's massive win against his arch-rival Conor McGregor should be rewarded by making him the new lightweight champion.

Khabib Nurmagomedov wanting the UFC to crown a new champion is an indicator of the fact that he doesn't intend to return to the Octagon - surely not anytime soon, at least. He has stated many times in the past that he doesn't wish to continue fighting anymore.

"There will always be rumors about my comeback. Dana White or other promoters who could replace him would always want me to fight. It's all about big money, views and media coverage. I am sure they will keep chasing me."

Khabib: “I have no plans to continue fighting.”



As clear as can be. Good on him. So, can we respect the man’s decision and leave him be? Bizarre to keep saying he’ll be back soon when he keeps reiterating this stance. pic.twitter.com/IufEYEFvAg — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 20, 2020

Dana White desperately wanted Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight Conor McGregor in a rematch

Given Khabib Nurmagomedov's popularity, one can't blame Dana White for using every trick in the book to try and convince the undefeated champion to step inside the cage again.

Ahead of the recently-concluded UFC 257 pay-per-view, White met Khabib Nurmagomedov at an MMA event hosted by the latter's promotion, Eagle Fighting Championship.

While watching fights together, White was seen telling Nurmagomedov that a rematch against Conor McGregor would earn unbelievable amounts of revenue.

In response, Khabib Nurmagomedov just laughed without saying a word.