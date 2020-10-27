Khabib Nurmagomedov shares X-ray of broken toe that he fought Justin Gaethje with at UFC 254

In the wake of this past weekend's UFC 254 pay-per-view, the MMA community has been celebrating the glorious career of the undisputed and undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, especially since the Russian fighter announced his retirement immediately after his fight against Justin Gaethje.

Many people, including UFC president Dana White, have since then started referring to Khabib Nurmagomedov as the greatest pound for pound fighter in the UFC and one cannot really disagree given the fact that Nurmagomedov is 29-0 in his entire professional career, and has 13 wins inside the Octagon including 3 title defenses.

"The Eagle" has lost just one round in his entire UFC career against Conor McGregor at UFC 229. Not just his record, but the dominance he shows inside the cage against the most elite athletes command recognition as the GOAT, as many would agree.

If the fight against Justin Gaethje was indeed the last time the Russian MMA legend entered the Octagon, he may have left with what was arguably his most dominant and impressive performance against a legitimate contender. Khabib's relentless pressure was too much to handle for "The Highlight" in a bout that lasted just a little more than one round.

In the second round of the fight, as we saw Gaethje's much-famed calf kick-get caught and turned into a single leg takedown by Khabib, we knew we were witnessing one of the most special athletes on the planet.

Khabib then put Gaethje in a triangle choke that put him to sleep.

Khabib Nurmagomedov fought Justin Gaethje with a broken toe

However, what makes the win all the more impressive is the latest revelation to come out of the Khabib camp.

The undefeated champ shared an X-ray image of a broken toe on his left foot. He had reportedly suffered the injury just a couple of weeks ahead of his fight against Gaethje and had to train and fight through it.

In another image that Khabib Nurmagomedov shared, his toes can be seen taped as the referee raised his hand after the fight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has shared scans of the broken toe he suffered ahead of his #UFC 254 victory over Justin Gaethje.



Major, major props to him for him competing with the injury.



And before it gets said, I don’t think he would’ve mentioned it had he lost.



📸 via @TeamKhabib pic.twitter.com/uMtCXvFP7J — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) October 27, 2020

Another clip of Khabib Nurmagomedov has surfaced on the internet where the fighter can be seen moving funnily on his left foot before and after hitting Gaethje with a running high-knee during the fight.

Check out the clip below.

How's bad was his leg? pic.twitter.com/tDWkKxChmV — Neil Butcher (@MMAassault1) October 27, 2020

It's this sort of other-worldly toughness that has sculpted the legend of Khabib Nurmagomedov.