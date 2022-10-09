"He comes back from the dead" - Khabib Nurmagomedov "should be careful" about trash-talking Charles Oliveira, says Beneil Dariush

Beneil Dariush has warned Khabib Nurmagomedov about trash-talking Charles Oliveira ahead of UFC 280. The former UFC lightweight champion's apprentice Islam Makhachev is scheduled to lock horns with 'do Bronx' for the vacant lightweight throne later this month.

Makhachev's team have poured scorn on Oliveira's losses in the past and even went onto claim that the Brazilian might not make it to the actual fight. 'The Eagle' also made brazen claims about Makhachev's competent top control and wrestling pressure.

Beneil Dariush, who's also scheduled to fight on the same card, refreshed the Russian team's memory of Oliveira's rise from adversity. The former lightweight champion typically endures a turbulent start to his fight, but grinds it out with an unconquerable spirit to find a finish.

The Iranian-born American advised Khabib Nurmagomedov to shed the perceived notion of Oliveira in a recent appearance on UFC Unfiltered with Jim Norton and Matt Serra:

"I respect him [Charles Oliveira] a lot. I like the way he fights. He goes out there and fights with his heart. He comes back from the dead."

Dariush added that opponents have regretted disrespecting Oliveira in the past:

"I think Justin did that a little bit but he changed his tune. Michael Chandler, obviously. They all did it but they changed their tune. And I think Khabib's doing it a little bit right now and he should be careful. The guy he's fighting is not afraid and that's a scary man."

Catch the interview from the 39:00 mark below:

Daniel Cormier believes Charles Oliveira beating Islam Makhachev will lure Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the sport of mixed martial arts at the top as the undisputed lightweight champion following his victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

'The Eagle' resorted to tears while remembering his father, the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, during his post-fight interview.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement after #UFC254 , walking away with an undefeated record of 29-0. Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement after #UFC254, walking away with an undefeated record of 29-0. https://t.co/8zeppj5rZc

However, longtime teammate and training partner Daniel Cormier sees a potential scenario that could lure Nurmagomedov out of retirement. Speaking about it on an episode of DC & RC, Cormier said:

"What better way to try to draw him [Khabib Nurmagomedov] back in than by having Oliveira beat his friend, training partner [Islam Makhachev]. It's another way to try to draw him in because obviously the money, Dana's throwing so much money at Khabib to try to get him back, that hasn't been enough. But what if defending his friend's honor is enough? If Islam doesn't get the job done."

Watch Daniel Cormier discuss Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira below:

