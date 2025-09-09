Khabib Nurmagomedov turned down Floyd Mayweather, Sydney Sweeney's stunning transformation, Dwayne Johnson breaks free - MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup! Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coach revealed why the Dagestani rejected a blockbuster boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather. Sydney Sweeney opened up about her jaw-dropping transformation for a Christy Martin biopic, and Dwayne Johnson explained how 'The Smashing Machine' was the role that finally set him free. Let's break them all down:

Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach claims he rejected big-money boxing match with Floyd Mayweather

Khabib Nurmagomedov was apparently offered to fight Floyd Mayweather. However, his coach, Javier Mendez, revealed that 'The Eagle' refused the offer.

The bout was proposed when Nurmagomedov was in his prime, dominating the lightweight division. Speaking about the offer on the Hikmat Wehbi Podcast, Mendez said:

"There was a big money fight with Floyd Mayweather that was thrown around, and Khabib turned it down. He was offered, but I don’t know if Floyd would have accepted or not, or if Floyd even knew about it. Khabib turned it down, so I don’t know if it went back to Floyd’s corner."

Sydney Sweeney details body transformation for new movie

Sydney Sweeney revealed the extreme measures she took to portray Christy Martin in her upcoming biopic. The 'Euphoria' star gained 30-35 pounds, trained in boxing for months, and even engaged in full-contact sparring.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, she said:

“I felt very strong and powerful. I loved it... Every single fight you see [in Christy], we are actually punching each other. We are going full force."

The film 'Christy' follows Martin’s rise as one of America’s most successful female boxers and her survival after a near-fatal 2010 attack. It hits the theatres on Nov. 7.

Dwayne Johnson opens up about his experience working for ‘The Smashing Machine’

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson received a 15-minute standing ovation for The Smashing Machine, where he portrays UFC pioneer Mark Kerr. At its North American premiere, Johnson shared why the project was deeply personal. He said:

“I felt, for a few years now, that I was pigeonholed because I allowed it to happen… I started having this thought a couple of years ago. Am I living my dreams or other people’s dreams?”

He added:

“No, this is for me. The Smashing Machine is for me. When you decide you’re gonna do something for you, the universe meets you halfway.”

The biopic, co-starring Emily Blunt, Bas Rutten, and Ryan Bader, has already sparked Oscar buzz.

