Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn't understand how 'The Rock' and Cristiano Ronaldo deal with fame - It's very hard for me

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a household name owing to his exploits in the UFC, not unlike globally recognized entities like Cristiano Ronaldo and Dwayne Johnson. However, dealing with such fame is something that has troubled 'The Eagle'.

Nurmagomedov was curious to know how fellow athletes and mega-stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Dwayne Johnson deal with fame.The 33-year-old further admitted that managing fame as a global icon had not come as easily to him as it did them.

In a recent appearance on the Full Send podcast, the former UFC lightweight champion offered fans a peek into his mindset when it comes to dealing with fame.

According to Nurmagomedov:

"I don't think someone can handle this. I don't understand, for example, like, [Cristiano Ronaldo] like [The Rock] like so many guys, like, they more popular than me I don't understand. They more popular than me but how they living, I don't understand this. Like, for me, it's like very hard. Like I remember before I become popular, like I'm a street guy, you know. I like to walk around. For me, when I was young, it was like very bad to go home. I want to stay out, you know, with friends. But right now, I all the time stay home."

Khabib Nurmagomedov dismisses Jake Paul as a potential opponent in MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently dismissed Jake Paul as a threat before admitting that it was too late for Paul to bag a fight against him, citing his inactive status as a roadblock.

The Dagestani argued that the YouTuber-turned-boxer would last no longer than a couple of minutes inside the cage. In his recent appearance on the Full Send podcast, he offered fans some insight into the same:

"It's like if he want to fight in MMA because he never fight in MMA. He don't have experience. We can give him chance. We can sign him. With me? Come on. Come on. I don't think so. Like, in MMA, couple minutes. He late little bit, because I am finished."

Jake Paul has been teasing a move to MMA for quite some time. He previously posted a video of himself on social media, practicing leg kicks to suggest he was interested in making the move. However, nothing has come of it yet.

Jake Paul @jakepaul 1st day training kicks. Doubted every step of the way.. but kick down the doors of the doubters. @bellatormma @pflmma 1st day training kicks. Doubted every step of the way.. but kick down the doors of the doubters. @bellatormma @pflmma https://t.co/pA1gkCrdzE

