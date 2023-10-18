Khabib Nurmagomedov victorious in football match, wins $10,000 on UFC 294 Embedded episode

Khabib Nurmagomedov is in Abu Dhabi, helping Islam Makhachev prepare for his UFC 294 lightweight title defense against Alexander Volkanovski. The UFC Hall of Famer participated in a soccer match on the latest UFC 294 Embedded episode, winning the game, as well as $10,000.

Makhachev shared that 'The Eagle' would select all the best players and win the game, stating:

"Today is going to be crazy match. Almost like Barcelona versus Real [Madrid]. Today, they play Khabib's team and another team. Khabib's going to take all guys who play very good, you know? He will win. 100%. It's going to be a good match, but he will win."

American Kickboxing Academy coach Javier Mendez also predicted Nurmagomedov's team to win, noting that he generally stacks the deck. The former lightweight champion discussed the game, adding:

"Honestly, it's not easy, brother. In big pitch, it's not easy, but this is football so anything can happen. One shoot can change all the game."

Check out Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments, along with footage of the game, below (starting at the 6:55 mark):

Nurmagomedov went on to score a goal in the game. Although it is unclear if it was the only goal scored, his team did win. Makhachev noted that it is impossible to beat the Hall of Famer's team.

Khabib Nurmagomedov will not corner Islam Makhachev, according to Usman Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov had a legendary career in mixed martial arts that landed him in the UFC Hall of Fame. Following his sudden retirement, 'The Eagle' appeared to be on his way to becoming a legendary coach prior to another abrupt retirement in January 2023 as he walked away from the sport altogether to focus on his family.

Nurmagomedov has been present with Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi leading up to his UFC 294 title defense against Alexander Volkanovski. The lightweight champion shared photos of the two in the gym to Instagram, sparking speculation that his long-time friend and training partner could be in his corner, captioning the post:

"The head coach join the training camp, nothing changed just sweating much more 💦"

Check out Islam Makhachev's Instagram post below:

Following his Bellator 300 lightweight title defense, Usman Nurmagomedov, Khabib's cousin, revealed that won't be the case, stating:

"He's not going to be corner[ing] Islam. He just train for the - always training. He just come to Dubai, training, stay with these guys. This is very good energy, you know, but how I know he's not coming back. He's not corner. He's not coach, too. But he pushes all the time. When he's in the gym, he pushes everybody."

Check out Usman Nurmagomedov's comments on Khabib Nurmagomedov coaching Islam Makhachev below:

While fans have clamored for the return of Khabib, it appears that won't be the case. Although he will likely continue to help his friends and teammates prepare for bouts, his return in an official capacity seems unlikely.