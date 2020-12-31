Khabib Nurmagomedov views Georges St-Pierre as 'legacy fight' and Conor McGregor 'as money fight'

Khabib Nurmagomedov views Georges St-Pierre as the ‘legacy fight’ and Conor McGregor as the ‘money fight’.

Javier Mendez, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s longtime coach at the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), revealed the fact mentioned above. Mendez expounded upon how Nurmagomedov feels about potential fights against St-Pierre and McGregor.

In an appearance on The Schmozone Podcast, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s head coach Javier Mendez opened up on many topics. Mendez was asked about Nurmagomedov’s upcoming meeting with UFC president Dana White. The Schmo also questioned him about whether The Eagle could end his retirement and return to the sport of MMA.

The world-renowned MMA coach shed light upon Nurmagomedov’s future in the sport, and he also addressed the potential matchups against GSP and Conor McGregor. Mendez stated:

“Man, I don’t know because we never talked about it. But, you know, I can only tell you this that his father, his vision, was for Khabib to fight GSP and retire at 30-0. So if Dana has anything to do with anything that isn’t a boatload of money – because I don’t believe that that’s going to be the case. I believe it would be something to the effect that something of very much interest to him. So maybe it’s the GSP fight.”

“As his coach, for me, if he does want someone, it would have to be GSP, in my opinion – Because it’s not about the money. So the biggest money (fight) obviously is probably Conor. But the biggest legacy (fight) and the biggest one his father wanted was GSP.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Additionally, Javier Mendez pointed out that for the GSP fight to come to fruition, Khabib Nurmagomedov would first have to seek the permission of his mother to fight again.

This is because Khabib had promised his mother that his fight against Justin Gaethje, which took his MMA record to 29-0, would be his last fight.

"This is my last fight."@TeamKhabib pays his respects following a dominant performance at #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/5HiUvJXBJC — UFC (@ufc) October 24, 2020

Javier Mendez believes that Khabib Nurmagomedov is a man of his word

Javier Mendez (left); Khabib Nurmagomedov (right)

Javier Mendez added that he has no idea about whether or not Khabib Nurmagomedov is going to end his retirement and return to the sport to try and take his MMA record to 30-0.

Furthermore, Mendez continued that Nurmagomedov is known for keeping his word, alluding that the latter might stay retired.

Presently, Khabib Nurmagomedov holds the UFC lightweight title that he unified at UFC 254 by defeating Justin Gaethje via second-round submission this October. Fans can expect details on Nurmagomedov’s future in the sport to unravel in the days to come after the Russian superstar meets UFC president Dana White.