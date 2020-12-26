'Decision time' - Manager urges Khabib Nurmagomedov to take final call on retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz asked him to take the final decision about his retirement.

Ever since Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement, Ali Abdelaziz has been claiming that his client will definitely return to the Octagon. He has been hinting at a possible fight against Georges St-Pierre as well.

In fact, Ali Abdelaziz has gone on record to say that Khabib will return. He has also called news reports on Khabib Nurmagomedov staying retired to be "fake news".

It seems like Khabib's manager would really like him to be back in the Octagon, just like the rest of the MMA community.

Now that Khabib Nurmagomedov is supposed to meet Dana White at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, Ali Abdelaziz wants him to give his retirement a final thought and come to a decision before meeting the boss.

It's decision time for Khabib Nurmagomedov

In a short tweet today, Ali Abdelaziz called upon Khabib Nurmagomedov to say that is "decision time". It quite apparently alludes to his retirement, and whether or not he will change his mind about it.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has repeatedly said that he wants to stay retired, complete his education, and work for his community, up until recently. In a press conference announcing the formation of his MMA promotion Eagle Fighting Championship, Khabib said that he would fight in UFC once again only if his mother gives him his blessing.

While announcing his retirement, Khabib said that he promised his mother the fight with Justin Gaethje would be his last, and that he has to keep his word. He also said he had no intention of continuing to fight without his father in his corner.

But if Ali Abdelaziz's words are to be believed, the world has not seen the last of the UFC Lightweight Champion. To further strengthen the rumors, Khabib has not yet vacated the title and is still in the USADA drug testing pool.

Khabib Nurmagomedov to meet Dana White at Fight Island

Dana White has revealed that he is set to have a meeting with Khabib Nurmagomedov when UFC 257 is scheduled to go down on January 23. The event will take place at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, and the meeting will also take place there.

The UFC President has promised to persuade Khabib to return when they meet next month.

"The truth is, he has not committed to anything. What he has committed to is meeting with me next month. He and I are going to sit down, we’re going to meet next month. We’re going to find out how persuasive I can be – I’ll bet on me every time."