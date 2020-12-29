Preparing for Khabib Nurmagomedov? UFC legend Georges St-Pierre shows off fit physique

With rumblings of a potential fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov on the horizon, former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre recently showed off his fit physique on social media.

The former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion posted a photo of himself on Instagram, looking in peak physical condition and in fighting shape after a three-day water fast:

"After a three-day water fast I always feel like a new man. Have you guys ever tried something like that?"

The Instagram post comes, interestingly enough, after rumors began to swirl that St-Pierre and reigning UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov could potentially meet in the near future.

Georges St-Pierre officially announced his retirement back in 2019 following one of the most legendary careers in the UFC. Nurmagomedov meanwhile, announced his retirement in October of 2020, exiting as champion with an undefeated 29-0 record.

While Khabib has maintained that he is retired, two of his American Kickboxing Academy teammates believe that a fight with GSP could lure the unbeaten Russian out of retirement.

Josh Thomson touched on this subject back in November, saying that GSP was 'the only fight' that would bring Khabib back. Earlier this week, Daniel Cormier - one of Khabib's closest teammates - detailed how a Georges St-Pierre vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov super fight could take place.

Chael Sonnen also weighed in on the issue, stating that he believes a Khabib fight is the reason why GSP is keeping himself in excellent shape, even in retirement.

With all the rumors floating around, how likely is it that Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov do face off in 2021?

Advertisement

Chael Sonnen explains Georges St-Pierre's monthly water fasting routine

Former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen recently explained on his YouTube show why he believes a Georges St-Pierre vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov showdown is imminent.

Sonnen believes that the former two-division world champion and UFC Hall of Famer is keeping himself in shape, even in retirement, because a fight with Khabib is within reach. Sonnen also touched on GSP's insane training schedule and routine, which includes a 5-day water fast at the start of the month:

"Let me give you a Georges St-Pierre story real fast: The first of every month, January 1st, February 1st, March 1st, the first of every month, for five days, Georges goes on a distilled water diet. Which means, he fasts for five days a month, every month, and drinks nothing but distilled water. I don't know the relevance of distilled, but I am sharing with you that example, because this is a man of great discipline."

Is George St-Pierre's continued commitment to fitness a sign of an impending bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov?