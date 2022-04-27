Khabib Nurmagomedov visits the iconic Cave of Hira in Mecca

Khabib Nurmagomedov visited the Cave of Hira in Mecca, Saudi Arabia – an iconic religious landmark in the Islamic faith.

The former undefeated UFC lightweight champion posted photos of his trip on Instagram. He captioned his post:

"Mecca - C Mount Jabal an-Nur According to tradition, in the cave of Khira Prophet Muhammad alug dile ail o Jus loved to secrete for reflection. According to Islam, it was in this cave that the angel Jabraeel passed to Prophet Muhammad a gilc alc ail wl the first divine revelation. ram, the first 5 verses of surah al-Alak. Read, in the name of your Lord who created all things. He created man from a clot of blood. Read, because your Lord is the Most Generous. He taught by a written cane - he taught man what he did not know - 96:1-5 (Kuliev)" [Translated from Russian to English on Instagram]

The Cave of Hira is located on Jabal an-Nour, also known as the 'Mountain of Illumination', where the Islamic prophet Muhammad is said to have spent time meditating. It is also believed that this was where the prophet received his first revelation of the Quran.

During the Hajj season, the Cave of Hira is most visited by the pilgrims. Although Hajj season doesn't begin until July, Nurmagomedov appears to have made an early trip to the holy city.

Khabib Nurmagomedov shares NBA superstar Kyrie Irving’s Ramadan speech

Khabib Nurmagomedov has always been one of the most religious fighters in the UFC. The Dagestani has proudly represented his faith and culture on the international stage since the beginning of his career.

Nurmagomedov recently shared a moment of solidarity with NBA superstar Kyrie Irving, who converted to Islam in 2021. The Brooklyn Nets' star point guard said:

"Well, it’s a journey with God. I’m not alone in this. I have brothers and sisters all around the world that are fasting with me.We hold our prayers and meditation very sacred, and when you come out here, God is inside me, and he’s inside of all of us. I’m walking with faith, and that’s all that matters; when I get to showcase my talents granted to me strictly from God in this arena, I’m humbled."

Nurmagomedov shared the video on his Instagram stories with the caption "MashAllah."

