Khabib Nurmagomedov shares tragic Palestinian death toll numbers as he calls for peace

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov raised his voice against the violence and escalation in Gaza by highlighting the tragic Palestinian death toll.

There has been constant bombardment of Gaza by the Israeli forces with the stated intent to eliminate Hamas in response to an attack. However, the bombardments have received widespread criticism from activists and protesters across the globe due to the 'clear violation of international humanitarian law' in Gaza, as per the United Nations.

Khabib Nurmagomedov took to his Instagram stories to upload a post by Eternah, which gave a detailed look into the death toll on the Palestinian side. With at least 8005 innocent civilians killed in the last few weeks, 3,324 of them have been children and another 2,602 have been women. This constitutes 74% of the total death toll.

At least another 20,242 people have been gravely injured. Nurmagomedov called for a ceasefire and peace in the region.

Dana White believes Islam Makhachev can outdo Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC president Dana White believes lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is not in the shadow of his predecessor and former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

After Makhachev's second successful title defense against featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294, White refused to conform to the notion that Makhachev is overshadowed by Nurmagomedov.

He said in the post-event press conference that Islam Makhachev could outdo Khabib Nurmagomedov in terms of lightweight title defenses, as 'The Eagle' only had three before he abruptly retired after his father's death. White said:

“I don’t know if he really lives in Khabib’s shadow. The guy’s been dominant and then he goes in, all the controversy that came off the last fight, and he finishes this fight the way that he did. He went in there and viciously, impressively finished this fight with a Cro Cop-esque kick to the head. It doesn’t get any better than that... And you don’t ever see anybody do that to Volkanovski. Khabib came in and won the title and defended it — but this kid could go on a defense run that absolutely blows everybody away that ever held the belt in that division.”

Dana White also did not rule out Islam Makhachev potentially challenging for a second title and winning it.

Check out White's full comments below [19:48]: