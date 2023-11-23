"Khabib owns them both sadly" - Nina-Marie Daniele and Helen Yee's online feud triggers hilarious fan reactions 

Nina-Marie Daniele and Helen Yee are undoubtedly two of the most prominent personalities in MMA media today. While Yee is widely considered among the finest journalists and interviewers in the game, Daniele has carved a niche for herself with her offbeat and unique method of conducting fighter interviews.

While there was no explicit rivalry between them, the past 24 hours have proven otherwise. Yee responded to a troll comment on X about Daniele beating her in terms of online engagement. In response, Daniele acknowledged the veteran reporter's tweet, and the two women shared some friendly banter.

Unfortunately, things turned ugly after Helen Yee subtly called out Nina-Marie Daniele for not responding to her text message earlier this year. The influencer responded by stating that she did respond to Yee's messages but backed off after feeling like the reporter was cold towards her. The matter spiraled after both posted screenshots of their phone chats.

Given their popularity among MMA fans, seeing their feud become a subject of discussion within the community is unsurprising. After @HomelanderMMA asked who would win in an MMA fight, fans shared their answers in the comments section.

One fan jokingly pointed out that Khabib Nurmagomedov would beat them both and wrote:

"Khabib owns them both, sadly."

Another fan backed Nina-Marie Daniele and wrote:

"Obv Nina, Helen is pushing 50."

Check out some more reactions below:

Nina-Marie Daniele brutally slams MMA media for unethical reporting

Nina-Marie Daniele recently sounded off on MMA media and slammed them for falsely reporting "breaking" news just for online traction. As mentioned, the popular social media influencer and 2018 Playboy 'Playmate of the Year' has made a name for herself in the MMA reporting space with her one-of-a-kind fighter interviews.

In a recent tweet, Daniele called out media pages for posting exclusive or breaking news without backing up their claims and for trusting nameless sources without confirming the news. She wrote:

"A major problem with MMA media is that most are so eager to break ‘Breaking News’ but they don’t bother confirming! Instead, they trust random sources. This is why MMA Media can’t be trusted. Also, why is the media so eager to break news before the promotion?"

Nina-Marie Daniele pointed out that this behavior was detrimental to the media's reputation and alienated them from the UFC. She continued:

"This works against you and why the promotion won’t work with you. It’s a two-way street and y’all are shooting yourselves in the foot, imo. #MakeMMAMediaGreatAgain"

