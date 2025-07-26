  • home icon
  Khalil Rountree Jr. goes ballistic on Magomed Ankalaev on Joe Rogan's podcast, explains disdain for UFC champ: "I just don't like it"

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Jul 26, 2025 01:56 GMT
Khalil Rountree Jr. (left) talks what he hates about Magomed Ankalaev (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Khalil Rountree has made his position clear on how he views Magomed Ankalaev’s conduct outside the cage. On a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Rountree expressed frustration over the comments made by the UFC light heavyweight champion.

Ankalaev, who defends his title against Alex Pereira at UFC 320, had previously mocked Rountree following his main event win over Jamahal Hill in June. Rountree, set to face Jiri Prochazka on the same card, responded by calling out what he perceives as a harmful approach to public dialogue among fighters.

Speaking on episode #168 of Joe Rogan's podcast, Rounree said:

“He just talks sh*t, and I hate people that talk sh*t. I just don’t like it. I don’t like people who talk sh*t for no reason. If I didn’t say anything to you, if I’ve never f*cking mentioned your name, then why are you talking sh*t to me or about me or disrespecting me?”
He added:

“It really bugs me. I just hate it because it’s f*cking unnecessary, and even as an adult, I had to deal with this sh*t my whole life and it’s a f*cking toxic way of f*cking being and it’s passing along through social media and kids are f*cking getting beat up for it and we’re f*cking grown men on a large platform where people are looking up to us for many different things and they envision us as these f*cking gladiators and this is what you’re choosing to do."
Check out Khalil Rountree Jr.'s comments below (1:29:30):

youtube-cover
Khalil Rountree Jr. outlines his vision for the next phase of his UFC career

Khalil Rountree Jr. wants to finish his UFC run with purpose and clear vision. After losing a close fight to Alex Pereira at UFC 307, Rountree hopes to earn a rematch and end his career as champion.

His immediate goal is a win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320. If Pereira defeats Ankalaev, Rountree wants to face him again for the title next year.

Shedding light on his plans in the aforementioned episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rountree said:

“Here’s an ideal situation. Win over Jiri in October. Alex beats Ankalaev. Rematch for the belt against Alex sometime in the first half of next year. Beat Alex in the rematch. Get the belt. I’m the champion all summer. Then somewhere in between summer and fall, there’s a child that comes into play. My wife’s not pregnant yet, but it would be nice. … This is my vision, but there are goals in between." (Comments at the 1:11:50 mark)
