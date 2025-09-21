  • home icon
Khalil Rountree Jr. recruits Muay Thai champ Jonathan Haggerty to prep for Jiri Prochazka’s striking chaos

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Sep 21, 2025 14:46 GMT
Khalil Rountree Jr. (pictured) is set to return at UFC 320. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Khalil Rountree Jr. is set to face Jiri Prochazka in the main card of UFC 320 on Oct. 4. In preparation for this fight, Rountree Jr. has been training with Jonathan Haggerty, who is known for his skills in striking.

'The War Horse' is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Jamahal Hill at UFC Baku earlier this year. His upcoming bout against Prochazka is expected to showcase both fighters' striking abilities, making it crucial for Rountree Jr. to prepare thoroughly, especially since Prochazka is known for his expertise in Muay Thai.

Notably, Haggerty, who is currently signed with ONE Championship, is a seasoned veteran in Muay Thai and kickboxing. He is the reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion and a former ONE flyweight and bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Check out the post below:

Jiri Prochazka shares thoughts on fighting Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 320

Jiri Prochazka is a former light heavyweight champion who won the title by defeating Glover Teixeira at UFC 275. However, he vacated the title due to a shoulder injury. After that, Prochazka had two opportunities to reclaim the title against Alex Pereira, but he was unable to take advantage of those chances.

Prochazka's upcoming fight against Khalil Rountree Jr. might be for the No. 1 contender spot in the UFC light heavyweight division. In an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Prochazka reflected on facing Rountree Jr. next, saying:

"This is one of the fights [that] I wanted to have... When I met him in Vegas, he [Rountree Jr.] looked like [an] ideal opponent. Yeah, because he's a normal guy, technical, strategic, very dynamic. So, this is the opponent [whom] I like to face." [1:24 of the interview]

Prochazka faced Jamahal Hill in his most recent fight at UFC 311, where he secured a third-round TKO victory.

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
