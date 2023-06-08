Khamzat Chimaev has been out of action since his missed weight debacle at UFC 279 last September. The No.3-ranked welterweight has spent plenty of time training for his next bout while calling out opponents from multiple weight classes. His heavyweight training partner Irman Smajic discussed how 'Borz' has evolved over time.

Speaking on Chimaev's official YouTube channel following a sparring session, Smajic stated:

"He's a f**king animal, brother. He's a f**king animal. In the beginning [of the two training], I had at least my size and power. There's nothing more than that. He goes through it now. He goes through punches, everything, he's a f**king beast."

Check out Irman Smajic's comments on training with Khamzat Chimaev below (starting at the 2:30 mark):

While Chimaev was unable to make the 170-pound weight limit at UFC 279, he has been targeting a return to the weight class. The No.3-ranked welterweight has looked noticeably bigger over the past year. Despite a call-out from former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, nothing has been made official and it is unclear when 'Borz' will make his return to the octagon.

Khamzat Chimaev's return: Dana White discusses potenital of 'Borz' facing Kamaru Usman

Despite talks of Chimaev making the move to middleweight, the No.3-ranked welterweight was recently called out by former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

While both fighters appear open and willing to face one another, UFC President Dana White previously shared that he wasn't open to a catchweight bout between the two. The promotional frontman recently revealed that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' came to UFC headquarters looking to make the fight, stating:

"It's a fight that Usman wants. That's no secret. Usman literally came to the office to lobby for that fight. I told him I love him - Usman is one of the best guys we've ever worked with, I love working with the guy, look at all the things he's accomplished - I don't do catchweights. Don't do it... I don't know. Obviously, we've been making a lot of announcements lately. We haven't made that announcement yet because we don't have a fight done yet."

Check out Dana White's comments on Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman below:

While Chimaev hasn't been shy about his desire to become the welterweight champion, it is unclear if he is able to make 170 pounds. If that is the case, the bout will likely depend on Usman's willingness to fight at middleweight.

