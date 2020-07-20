At UFC Fight Island 1, Khamzat Chimaev secured an impressive debut win over John Phillips in what was the former's first fight in the promotion and the Swedish fighter comprehensively got the job done, via a second-round finish.

In his post-fight interview, Chimaev claimed that he's ready and willing to fight anyone on a short term notice. And, at the post-event press conference, 'Borz' even called out the veteran Donald Cerrone for a fight.

Well, it looks like Chimaev will be getting his opportunity to "smash", as he is set for a quick return to the Octagon this weekend on UFC Fight Island 3. The UFC has booked Chimaev in another fight in their final stop on Fight Island and on this occasion, the Swed will even drop down to the Welterweight Division for a fight against Rhys McKee and that too on 10-days notice.

Over the years, we've seen fighters accept fights on short notices, some of the primary examples being Nate Diaz taking the first Conor McGregor on 11-days notice. Whereas Michael Bisping took the second Luke Rockhold fight on 17-days notice and much as Diaz did against McGregor, Bisping also won his fight and even captured the UFC Middleweight Championship, in the process.

Matter of fact, one of the recent examples of a fighter taking a fight on short notice is non-other than Jorge Masvidal, who on the first Fight Island event, UFC 251, stepped in on a week's notice for Gilbert Burns to face Kamaru Usman for the UFC Welterweight Championship.

Khamzat Chimaev will fight on the UFC Fight Island on 10-days notice

Khamzat Chimaev won his UFC debut at Middleweight when he successfully put away John Phillips, via the d’arce choke. However, in his return fight on UFC Fight Island 3, Chimaev will be competing in his natural weight class, that is, the Welterweight Division.