Khamzat Chimaev with no beard: Is the viral photo real? Here's how 'Borz' looked without his signature facial hair

Khamzat Chimaev has undeniably emerged as one of the most formidable fighters on the UFC roster. The undefeated MMA star, who has showcased his skills in both the welterweight and middleweight divisions, is poised to make the 185-pound class his new home with UFC 294 this weekend. The 29-year-old is set to take on Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 in a highly-anticipated showdown.

Khamzat Chimaev's distinctive look is marked by a prominent scar on his lip, a mark he carries from an accident at the age of two when he tumbled down concrete stairs, leaving him with a nostril-breathing challenge. Complementing this distinguishing feature is his signature thick beard, a recognizable trait among fans of Chimaev.

However, for some time now, an image asserting to depict Khamzat Chimaev without his signature beard has been circulating on the internet, intriguing fans and sparking curiosity about his shaved look.

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that the image of Khamzat Chimaev without a beard is photoshopped. However, he did sport a no-beard look in his professional MMA debut when he fought Gard Olve Sagen at International Ring Fight Arena 14. Chimaev won the fight via technical knockout in the second round following some vicious ground-and-pound strikes.

Check out the video below:

Darren Till predicts Khamzat Chimaev to dominate against Kamaru Usman at UFC 294

Darren Till, a close friend and training partner of Khamzat Chimaev, is confident that Chimaev will dominate Kamaru Usman in their upcoming middleweight bout at UFC 294. Originally slated to face Paulo Costa, Chimaev now takes on Usman, who comes in as a short-notice replacement.

Weighing on the clash in a recent interview with 'The Schmo', Till predicted that the undefeated fighter will dominate the former UFC welterweight champion. He stated:

“I love Khamzat – God bless him. Usman’s got balls, but I just think Khamzat is going to run over him – I do. As much as I’m his friend, I’m his biggest fan, Khamzat. I think he’s going to run over Usman. All respect to him. He is a GOAT, but yeah – I think Khamzat is going to ragdoll him. I do, sorry to say.”

Catch Darren Till's comments below: