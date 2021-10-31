"I'm the champ here, I'm the king" - Khamzat Chimaev calls out the entire welterweight division following huge UFC 267 win

Khamzat Chimaev called out the entire UFC welterweight division after his spectacular win over Li Jingliang at UFC 267 on Saturday.

In his post-fight interview, Chimaev claimed that he was the king and challenged every member of the 170-pound roster. When asked who he would like to face next, 'Borz' said:

" Everybody! Everybody! I come here for everybody. Kill everybody! I am the champ. I am the king."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's post-fight comments below:

Khamzat Chimaev returned to the octagon with a spectacular win after a serious fight with the COVID-19 earlier this year. He impressed the entire MMA community by finishing Jingliang with a rear-naked choke in the first round.

Twitter erupted with reactions from fans and fighters from all around the world.

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma Sheesh I can’t believe Khamzat has shut 3 people out in the UFC! Sheesh I can’t believe Khamzat has shut 3 people out in the UFC!

Can Khamzat Chimaev emulate the success of Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Comparisons between Khamzat Chimaev and Khabib Nurmagomedov are understandable given the two fighters' similar backgrounds.

Khabib Nurmagomedov (left). Khamzat Chimaev (right). Image source: Getty Images

'The Eagle' is widely considered the lightweight G.O.A.T. of the UFC. It would also not be wrong to say that he is one of the greatest fighters to have ever graced the octagon, if not the greatest. With an unblemished record of 29-0, the former lightweight champion retired undefeated inside the octagon.

Khamzat Chimaev, meanwhile, has demonstrated the kind of skills that indicate he is a dangerous fighter in every way. He is on an impressive winning streak in the UFC. After four fights in the promotion, Chimaev has outstruck his opponents by a staggering 254-2 margin in total strikes.

Shaheen Al-Shatti @shaunalshatti Khamzat Chimaev has outstruck his opponents by an astounding margin of 254-2 in *total strikes* after four UFC fights. Just absurd. #UFC267 Khamzat Chimaev has outstruck his opponents by an astounding margin of 254-2 in *total strikes* after four UFC fights. Just absurd. #UFC267

His fight against Li Jingliang on Saturday was the first time Chimaev faced a ranked opponent in the UFC. He proved he is worthy of all the praise that he has been showered with. The evidence seems to suggest that Chimaev has all of the skills required to reach the top.

Given his latest victory, which should see him land just outside or inside the welterweight top 10 after the next rankings update, it's likely Chimaev is just one or two wins away from a title shot.

Edited by Harvey Leonard