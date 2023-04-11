In a bold move, UFC star fighter Khamzat Chimaev has issued a challenge to Belal Muhammad, the No.4-ranked welterweight contender. Chimaev, known for his impressive record and dominating performances, calling out 'Remember The Name,' has set the stage for a potential showdown in the octagon.

Although there have been rumors circulating that 'Borz' is billed to face Paulo Costa in a highly anticipated bout later this year, it seems that the rising UFC combatant is not content to rest on his laurels.

Khamzat Chimaev vs Paulo Costa will Co Main the UFC event in Abu Dhabi on October 21st.



Via Chael Sonnen/ MMA Hour

Chimaev has taken note of Belal Muhammad's recent announcement that he is willing to move up the weight class and compete in the middleweight division, which has sparked the fighter's interest in "smashing" him.

Check out Belal Muhammad's inclination to move up here:

MMA Junkie



"I can fight at 185": Belal Muhammad wants to move up a division for Khamzat Chimaev or Sean Strickland if he can't get what he wants at 170.

The unbeaten fighter expressed his anger towards the Palestinian fighter from Chicago, and he did so through a response on Twitter. Khamzat Chimaev remarked:

"Who the hell are even you kid ? I will be happy to smash you."

Khamzat Chimaev

"Who the hell are even you kid ? I will be happy to smash you"

Khamzat Chimaev lays shots at Paulo Costa prior of their speculated fight

The simmering controversy between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa has reached new heights following a recent post by the Chechnya-born Swedish fighter on social media. 'Borz' has hinted at a potential move up in weight, and this has reignited the feud between the two fighters who are eager to settle their differences inside the octagon.

The tension between Chimaev and 'Borrachinha' has been brewing for some time, and it shows no signs of abating. With both fighters determined to emerge victorious in any potential matchup, the stakes have never been higher.

Chimaev's post on social media has further fanned the flames of this fiery rivalry, and MMA fans around the world are eagerly anticipating a potential showdown between the two formidable opponents.

The 28-year-old fighter posted on Twitter:

"Run coward run @BorrachinhaMMA."

The stage is set for an epic clash between two of the UFC's most exciting fighters, and it remains to be seen who will emerge victorious. Regardless of the outcome, this battle is sure to go down in MMA history as one of the most hotly contested matchups of all time.

