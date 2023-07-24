Khamzat Chimaev deserves immediate title shot after win over Paulo Costa, says Daniel Cormier as he talks 'Borz's' long absence 

As Khamzat Chimaev braces for a long-awaited comeback to the octagon at UFC 294, Daniel Cormier feels that the time for his title contention is right around the corner.

“If he beats Paulo Costa, Khamzat Chimaev will have earned himself a title fight at 185 pounds. And I don’t think anyone can disagree with that. I don’t believe that beating Gilbert Burns, going up, and now beating Paulo Costa doesn’t get you a championship opportunity. It makes you the No. 1 contender between Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis."[h/t MMA Junkie]

Chimaev made his last appearance in the UFC in September 2022 against Kevin Holland at UFC 279, where he won by first-round submission. His long sabbatical from the octagon raised questions, but now that he is officially booked for a fight at UFC 294, Cormier sees a title opportunity for him if he prevails over Costa.

Khamzat Chimaev (12-0) and Paulo Costa (14-2) will lock horns in a middleweight bout at UFC 294 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in October this year. Known for his aggressive fighting style, 'Borz,' before venturing into middleweight, poised himself for a welterweight title shot. Having scored a victory against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273, if he defeats Costa at UFC 294, it won't be surprising to see him as a frontrunner for UFC middleweight title contention.

Bo Nickal reflected on a possible future showdown with Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev's famous aggressive fighting approach and Bo Nickal's quick finishes make for an exciting bout if it gets booked somewhere in the future. Nickal sees a fitting opponent in Chimaev, as he recently reflected on his prospects of facing the Chechen-Swedish fighter.

"My goal with Khamzat has been Allegiant Stadium [in Las Vegas], sell it out for the belt and blow the roof off that place when I smash that guy, it’s going to take a little more to build my reputation and get to where I want to be and for him to get to where he needs to be to make that fight what it deserves. To give it the atmosphere it deserves." [h/t MMA Fighting]

