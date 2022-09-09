People love it when somebody gets killed - Khamzat Chimaev explains why his main event clash against Nate Diaz at UFC 279 is a must-watch

Khamzat Chimaev believes the UFC 279 main event is a must-watch because people want to see him 'kill' Nate Diaz.

Chimaev vs. Diaz has been the most controversial main event of 2022. The Stockton native is finishing his contract at UFC 279, and the lead narrative is that the promotion wanted to devalue him with a potentially brutal loss against 'Borz.'

During an interview with Daniel Cormier, the former heavyweight champion asked Chimaev why people should watch the fight if he expects to dominate Diaz and 'Borz' had this to say:

"We're gonna have some fun. We're gonna watch somebody get killed... People love it when somebody gets killed. I don't know why."

Chimaev's endless confidence has added to the widespread belief that Diaz could have a brutal fight ahead of him. With that said, the Stockton native has been an underdog before and has the potential to use his five-round experience as an advantage.

Khamzat Chimaev reveals Colby Covington was a possible opponent before Nate Diaz

Before the Diaz fight materialized, Chimaev struggled to find a top-ranked opponent. Since the 37-year-old was willing to fight anyone to end his contract, 'Borz' found himself with a dance partner.

During the same interview, Cormier asked Chimaev about other fights offered before Diaz, and he had this to say:

"Colby [Covington] he's like playing poker or some s**t. This guy disappeared... Now I smashed Gilbert [Burns], and everybody disappear."

Covington is involved in a lawsuit against Jorge Masvidal, but Dana White recently said he's ready to fight. 'Chaos' currently finds himself in an intriguing spot at welterweight now that Leon Edwards is the champion, and he's one win away from a title shot.

Meanwhile, Chimaev could be close to a title shot if he beats Diaz. 'Borz' and Covington could end up in a no1. contender fight while Usman and Edwards have a trilogy fight. 'Rocky' has truly electrified the welterweight division by becoming the champion.

