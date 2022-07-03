"Let's make it" - Khamzat Chimaev expresses desire to fight Alex Pereira following 'Poatan's devastating KO win over Sean Strickland

Khamzat Chimaev is continuing his online call-outs. This time, the undefeated welterweight has called for a fight with Alex Pereira. The Brazilian is coming off a vicious first-round KO of Sean Strickland at the recently concluded UFC 276 event.

Following his win, 'Borz' took to social media to call on Dana White and the UFC to book him in a fight with the Brazilian, who solidified his spot as the next title challenger with the performance. Here's what Chimaev wrote:

"I’m want to fight with this guy @ufc @danawhite let’s make it"

Chimaev is coming off a hard-fought unanimous decision win over former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns. While a fight against Alex Pereira would certainly be an intriguing one for the fans, it seems highly unlikely to happen at this point. As mentioned earlier, 'Poatan' is currently being looked at as the next challenger for Adesanya's middleweight throne.

Khamzat Chimaev likely to continue his run at welterweight

Khamzat Chimaev bumped up eight places in the welterweight rankings to No.3 with his latest performance against Burns at UFC 273 in April. While 'Borz' has been vocal about competing in both weight divisions, he previously revealed that his coaches want him to focus on one weight class. That was his reasoning for opting to fight Li Jingliang over Luke Rockhold last year.

That said, it seems very likely that Chimaev will continue his run at welterweight and chase down the 170-pound title before moving up a division.

Khamzat Chimaev isn't booked for a fight right now, but he has expressed interest in potential bouts with both Nate Diaz and Belal Muhammad later this year. The Swedish breakout star took to social media last month to reveal his plans to fight Diaz in August and Muhammad in October:

"August@NateDiaz209, October@bullyb170"

Chimaev (11-0) is currently undefeated with a 5-0 record inside the UFC octagon. The welterweight prospect finished every opponent inside two rounds except for Gilbert Burns in their latest battle. As of now, Chimaev is likely just one fight away from fighting for the UFC welterweight gold.

