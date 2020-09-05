Khamzat Chimaev to face Gerald Meerschaert at middleweight

The UFC's newest sensation, Khamzat Chimaev, will finally be making his debut on American soil, as 'Borz' is reportedly set for a clash against Gerald Meerschaert at middleweight. The fight is expected to take place on September 19th and will be on the undercard of the welterweight main event between Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington.
Raphael Marinho of Combate first reported the news of Khamzat Chimaev's next fight, as Dana White stated that his promotion is currently negotiating with Chimaev for a fight at the UFC Apex later this month.
At yesterday's UFC Vegas 9 weigh-in press conference, UFC President Dana White also confirmed that Khamzat Chimaev will be fighting both at the UFC Apex and will be returning to Fight Island, where he initially made his promotional debut. For Chimaev's next fight at the UFC Fight Island, he will be returning to the welterweight division for a clash against Demian Maia.
In response to the middleweight fight though, Gerald Meerschaert had a message in store for Khamzat Chimaev, which can be seen below:
Khamzat Chimaev's impressive UFC debut
Earlier in the year, Khamzat Chimaev made his UFC debut at Fight Island when he fought John Phillips and dominated him throughout the entire fight, and eventually marked his win in round two.
Within the span of 10 days, Khamzat Chimaev made his return to the Octagon, this time at welterweight, as he stopped UFC newcomer Rhys McKee inside the first round of their clash.
As things stand though, the UFC is yet to officially announce either of Khamzat Chimaev's upcoming fights, but Dana White did claim that 'Borz' will fight veteran Demian Maia at Fight Island.
The UFC newcomer has caught the eye of several top fighters ever since making his promotional debut, and Chimaev has also called out former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor on a few occasions as well.Published 05 Sep 2020, 21:14 IST