Khamzat Chimaev to face Gerald Meerschaert at middleweight

The UFC's newest sensation, Khamzat Chimaev, will finally be making his debut on American soil, as 'Borz' is reportedly set for a clash against Gerald Meerschaert at middleweight. The fight is expected to take place on September 19th and will be on the undercard of the welterweight main event between Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington.

Raphael Marinho of Combate first reported the news of Khamzat Chimaev's next fight, as Dana White stated that his promotion is currently negotiating with Chimaev for a fight at the UFC Apex later this month.

Dana White disse que está negociando Demian Maia x Khamzat Chimaev pra Ilha da Luta, mas que antes o russo vai lutar em Las Vegas. Pelo que apurei, o UFC negocia para Chimaev enfrentar Gerald Meerschaert no card do dia 19 de setembro, pelo peso-médio (até 84kg). #feedmma — Raphael Marinho (@raphamarinho) September 4, 2020

At yesterday's UFC Vegas 9 weigh-in press conference, UFC President Dana White also confirmed that Khamzat Chimaev will be fighting both at the UFC Apex and will be returning to Fight Island, where he initially made his promotional debut. For Chimaev's next fight at the UFC Fight Island, he will be returning to the welterweight division for a clash against Demian Maia.

In response to the middleweight fight though, Gerald Meerschaert had a message in store for Khamzat Chimaev, which can be seen below:

He's not leaving the cage physically able to fight in October. https://t.co/S3uAjlAVmi — Gerald Meerschaert (@The_Real_GM3) September 4, 2020

Khamzat Chimaev's impressive UFC debut

Earlier in the year, Khamzat Chimaev made his UFC debut at Fight Island when he fought John Phillips and dominated him throughout the entire fight, and eventually marked his win in round two.

Within the span of 10 days, Khamzat Chimaev made his return to the Octagon, this time at welterweight, as he stopped UFC newcomer Rhys McKee inside the first round of their clash.

As things stand though, the UFC is yet to officially announce either of Khamzat Chimaev's upcoming fights, but Dana White did claim that 'Borz' will fight veteran Demian Maia at Fight Island.

The UFC newcomer has caught the eye of several top fighters ever since making his promotional debut, and Chimaev has also called out former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor on a few occasions as well.