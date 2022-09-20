"He has lost his mind" - Khamzat Chimaev and fans left in splits at Conor McGregor's bizarre voice note repeating same line over and over again

Conor McGregor recently caught the attention of fans with an audio clip where he can be heard claiming to be the most powerful individual on Twitter. The voice note elicited a series of hilarious reactions from fans and others, including UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev.

Several users mocked McGregor for his behavior, which Chimaev clearly found amusing. 'Borz' dropped laughing emojis on the post. Some fans also commended McGregor's voice and opined that the Irish megastar could be working on his acting skills for his upcoming film.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Khamzat Chimaev and UFC fans react to Conor McGregor audio clip

Conor McGregor is making his feature film debut soon as he joins the cast of Prime Video's remake of Road House, a 1989 cult classic action film.

The Irishman will portray a pivotal character in the remake which stars Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role. The film is expected to be released in early 2023.

Conor McGregor is excited about his Hollywood debut, "can't believe" he's being paid for it

Conor McGregor is set to take his superstardom to another level by venturing into the world of Hollywood. 'The Notorious' expressed excitement about the project and has been working hard on his acting skills ever since the news of his film debut was announced.

It appears that the Irish star is truly grateful for the opportunity. The former UFC double-champ even stated that he can't believe he's being paid to be a part of the movie. Taking to Instagram, McGregor wrote:

"Whole crew in tow, the loves of my life! My other two kids are at the beach with Nanny Mandy ❤️😍 God bless Hollywood. I can’t believe they paying me for this. #rockbread #firstmovie #roadhouse @roadhousepv"

Check out McGregor's Instagram post below:

'The Notorious' is currently in the Dominican Republic to complete filming duties for his role.

McGregor's UFC career may have taken a backseat for now with his involvement with the film. However, the Irishman has also been vocal about making his octagon return. He has even expressed a desire to become a three-division champion in his comeback by returning to the welterweight division.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far