Khamzat Chimaev and fans react to UFC's new promo of Nate Diaz featuring Eminem's song Fast Lane

The UFC recently released a short promo for September's UFC 279 pay-per-view featuring Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev, with Eminem's 2011 hit 'Fast Lane' as the background score.

The promo showcases some of the most iconic moments of Diaz's career and also features some highlights of Chimaev's scorching run in the UFC so far.

Khamzat Chimaev commented under the post, ominously adding a coffin emoji.

The reel, which was reposted by both Eminem and the Diaz brothers' official accounts, also drew varied reactions from fans. Despite the stark contrast between the recent career trajectory of both fighters, hardcore Diaz fans believe the Stockton native has a fair chance against Chimaev.

However, others continued to criticize the matchup, sharing their concerns for Diaz. Many believe that the UFC is intentionally trying to devalue the TUF winner before he enters free agency by giving him a far from favorable matchup.

Nate Diaz is scheduled to meet the surging Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round headliner at UFC 279 on September 10th, which will be the last bout on the Stockton slugger's current contract.

While Diaz is coming off a lopsided decision loss against Leon Edwards, the undefeated Chimaev is riding a magnificent five-fight win streak in the UFC, topped off by a decision win over Gilbert Burns earlier this year. 'Borz' currently holds the No.3 spot in the welterweight rankings, while Diaz is unranked, having lost three of his last four fights.

Cesar Gracie believes Nate Diaz will have an advantage over Khamzat Chimaev on the feet as well as on the ground

Nate Diaz is a massive underdog going into his UFC 279 clash against Khamzat Chimaev. 'Borz' walked through his first four UFC opponents quite easily and passed the toughest test of his career with flying colors when matched up against former title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

However, Diaz's coach Cesar Gracie believes the Stockton native can defeat 'Borz' by dragging out the fight. While Gracie acknowledged that age is on Chimaev's side, he believes his pupil is the better striker and grappler. He recently said on Submission Radio:

“I think Nate has to bring him [Chimaev] into deep water. Obviously, gotta be in shape to do that. Nate’s always in shape. Standing up, I give the edge to Nate. On the ground, I think Nate’s a better grappler. But you’re fighting a younger guy that’s strong. It’s definitely a tough fight, but there’s ways to win this fight.”

