"I'll eat him alive" - Khamzat Chimaev describes how a fight with Neil Magny would play out

Khamzat Chimaev is confident he would have no trouble defeating Neil Magny in a potential welterweight fight.

In a recent interview with Hustle MMA, Khamzat Chimaev dissected Neil Magny's record. 'Borz' mentioned that 'The Haitian Sensation' failed to knock out most of his opponents and the majority of his fights have gone to the scorecards.

Speaking about how a fight between him and the American would play out, Chimaev said:

"He had a decision fight with the Chinese guy. What do I do to him? I ate him alive. Neil Magny, he's not even sure of himself. In a recent interview, he said, 'I'll strangle him in deep water.' What water? This is the ring. He's not sure anymore. The fight hasn't been scheduled, there is nothing. If they asked me, I'd say, 'I'll eat him alive.' Because I am confident. In 99% of his fights, he didn't knock the guy out. 99% are decision fights. I can't remember when he knocked someone out."

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's interview with Hustle MMA below:

Khamzat Chimaev currently holds a 10-0 record in the UFC. 'Borz' is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the promotion. The Chechen-born Swede recently fought against Li Jingliang at UFC 267. He defeated 'The leech' via first-round submission.

'Borz' also recently defeated UFC middleweight Jack Hermansson via decision in a freestyle wrestling match at Sweden-based Bulldog Fight Night 9.

Khamzat Chimaev called out Daniel Cormier for a wrestling match

Khamzat Chimaev recently challenged former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion and Olympic wrestler Daniel Cormier to a wrestling match.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Chimaev wrote:

"@dc_mma Let’s make a wrestling match brother what you think ? 🤣"

In response, Daniel Cormier tweeted that while he appreciated Chimaev's confidence, he would prove to be too tough a competitor for 'Borz' if they wrestled.

"In a real wrestling match? Are you crazy Khamzat? Love that you’re confident but brother this is 10-0 DC ! @KChimaev."

Chimaev, who is always looking for a fight, was also seen calling out former UFC champions Brock Lesner and Georges St-Pierre, as well as two-time title challenger Colby Covington.

