Khamzat Chimaev firmly addresses rumors about his potential retirement after Dricus du Plessis fight at UFC 319

As Khamzat Chimaev prepares to challenge Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title at UFC 319, rumors about his potential retirement after the fight have gone viral, raising many questions.

In a conversation with MMA Today, fellow middleweight contender Caio Borralho mentioned that he heard rumors suggesting Chimaev might retire if he defeats du Plessis.

In a recent interview, Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA asked Chimaev if there was any truth to those rumors. Chimaev responded:

"I saw that Caio [Borralho] said those things. I don't know where he heard these things. I need money, bro! It's not enough to go for just one title. [I'm probably] going to defend the belt or fight for another belt in Abu Dhabi as well."

When asked if he has considered retiring from professional MMA competition, Chimaev stated:

"I didn't discuss these things with anyone. So I don't know where this is coming from. But yeah, you always have something in your mind. Maybe you get finished [in a fight] or get tired in a training camp, or get hurt and undergo a surgery... And [you may feel], 'why am I doing this?' [This happens with] all the athletes. On some days, you don't want to go back, but you work hard, fight somebody and make money. That's what everyone does."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments below (16:23):

Amid retirement rumors, Khamzat Chimaev lays out the plan to chase triple champion status

Khamzat Chimaev had previously expressed the desire to become the first three-division UFC champion in history. When asked by Brett Okamoto if his ambition had changed over the years, Chimaev expressed confidence in his ability to drop to welterweight and also succeed at light heavyweight.

He shared his thoughts on what his next steps might be if he defeats Dricus du Plessis and becomes the middleweight champion:

"[Jack Della Maddalena] will be a good fight for me, and we will go down [the weight class] and fight him as well. [We] could win the belt there. And if I go up [to light heavyweight], there is [Magomed] Ankalaev and Alex Pereira. They're fighting now and whoever wins, I can fight for that belt as well." [13:50]

Chimaev is a betting favorite against du Plessis due to his exceptional wrestling skills. However, 'Stillknocks' has consistently demonstrated his ability to neutralize his opponents' strengths and prove the experts wrong. Du Plessis' coach has stated that he expects his pupil to fight and defeat Chimaev on the ground.

