Khamzat Chimaev is the latest UFC fighter to ride the cryptocurrency tide. 'Borz' is now the official ambassador for Caizcoin, which he describes as the 'First Islamic Cryptotoken.'

The Chechen-born Swede slugger recently announced the partnership, much to the ire of fans. Chimaev wrote:

"I'm the new ambassador of @caizcoin . The First Islamic Cryptotoken! Go smash the Follow button!!!!"

Fans resorted to brutal trolling, ridiculing Khamzat Chimaev's cryptocurrency venture and urged him to announce his next fight instead.

Check out some comments below:

"bought 50 of em now i need fight news"

"We don't care bro pls announce your next fight man"

"For God sake announce 📣 your next fight !!!!!!!!!!!!! 😤"

"Make money with fighting not with crypto."

Others brought up the haram vs. halal debate with regards to trading in cryptocurrency. Fans wrote:

"No brother crypto scams are Haram"

"bro,seriously? its haram!"

"Isnt this haram?"

"Lol how is it islamic?"

"It is halal, a small prayer is uttered every time a coin is generated. Also, a lot of prayers will be uttered once the price goes to zero."

As per a November 2022 research paper by Shahad Z. Al-Khalifa, major crypto tokens like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin come under the halal category, while Shiba Inu (SHIB) token, Alpha, and PancakeSwap (CAKE) come under haram.

Khamzat Chimaev cryptocurrency: When 'Borz' was awarded a bonus by a crypto company

Khamzat Chimaev has dealt with cryptocurrency in the past as well. The UFC's official cryptocurrency partners, Crypto.com handed out Bitcoin bonuses to fighters after UFC 273 in April 2022.

The new category, labeled 'Fan Bonus of the Night', included $60,000 worth of Bitcoin to be shared between three fan-choice fighters. Chimaev won the vote, earning $30,000 in cryptocurrency, courtesy of a Fight of the Year unanimous decision win over Gilbert Burns.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski came in at second spot with a dominant fourth-round stoppage win over Chan Sung Jung aka 'The Korean Zombie' in the main-event. 'The Great' was rewarded $20000 in Bitcoin.

Meanwhile, Petr Yan earned $10000 worth of Bitcoin from the third-spot despite a controversial split decision title loss to Aljamain Sterling.

