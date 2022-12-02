Khamzat Chimaev called for a middleweight title shot against Alex Pereira in the immediate aftermath of the Brazilian's title win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 281. Dricus du Plessis, like many other ranked middleweights, doesn't like the idea of 'Borz' jumping the queue for a title shot.

According to du Plessis, Chimaev needs to prove himself against a ranked middleweight contender before making a claim for the title shot. Currently ranked number thirteen in the division, 'Stillknocks' is slated to meet Chimaev's partner-in-crime Darren Till at UFC 282 on December 10.

Confident that he will beat Till in his upcoming showdown, the South African prospect even offered to take on Khamzat Chimaev next. The 28-year-old recently told The Schmo:

"I think a lot of people would be very very disappointed if that happened. I mean it takes away a lot of credibility of matchmaking. It takes all the credibility away from rankings. And I think he needs to prove himself at 185 [lbs.]. He's never even beaten any ranked opponent at 185. So I mean I would gladly like to beat Smesh Bro number 1 and after this fight get Smesh Bro number 2."

While Khamzat Chimaev has two of his six UFC outings at 185 lbs. and one at a catchweight of 180 lbs., 'Borz' is yet to fight a ranked middleweight contender.

Dricus du Plessis predicts who gets next title shot instead of Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis, like most of the MMA community, considers Israel Adesanya deserving of an immediate rematch against Alex Pereira. However, 'Stillknocks' is also open to a shuffling in the title picture to keep things alive.

Du Plessis suggested former champ Robert Whittaker's name as the next title contender.

According to the South African, Whittaker has the skillset to become champion but was only hindered by Adesanya, who is 'The Reaper's' kryptonite. With Adesanya now gone, 'Stillknocks' believes Whittaker can dethrone 'Poatan'. The 28-year-old further said (6:40):

"I think to keep the division alive, to give a guy like Robert Whittaker the chance, that's where my mind is at and that's a fight I would love to see. Is Izzy just Whittaker's kryptonite is Robert Whittaker not good enough to be the champion. I do think that Izzy's style was just a kryptonite for Whittaker's style and I do think that Whittaker can beat Pereira."

Dricus du Plessis also predicted that Whittaker will overwhelm Paulo Costa with his well-rounded skillset at UFC 282.

