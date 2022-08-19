"BREAKING NEWS: Darren injured" - Fans react to hilarious footage of Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till play-fighting in Gucci store

MMA fans have hilariously reacted to a video of Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev playfighting that has been shared on Instagram.

Many of the running jokes were directed towards 'The Gorilla' due to his recent performances in the octagon and misfortune with injury. The Liverpudlian has suffered a rough time in the cage as of late and is 1-4 in his last five appearances. Till has been forced to pull out of 3 of his last 4 fights, most recently missing out on UFC Fight Night London back in July due to his injury woes.

"And security can't do sh*t"

Fans have reacted to the video, with one fan joking that during the pretend scuffle, Darren Till was injured again:

"BREAKING NEWS: Darren injured after an altercation with Khamzat.. He will be out for 8 months..."

Another fan joked that 'The Gorilla' knocked out 'Borz' after the video, referring to themselves as the viral phenomenon of 2015 with the changing blue and gold dress:

"Darren slept him after this, I know I am that blue and gold shirt"

Instagram user @_lonlon_ hoped Till and Chimaev's antics would get them their own reality TV show:

"These guys need a reality show now"

John McCarthy believes a win for Khamzat Chimaev over Nate Diaz will guarantee him a title shot

Khamzat Chimaev will be headlining his first UFC event when he takes on Nate Diaz at UFC 279 next month. Many fans have tipped the Chechen-born Swede to be a future champion. He could well have the chance to make that a reality if he defeats the Stockton-born fighter.

UFC president Dana White recently stated that 'Borz' will likely fight for the title and face the winner of Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards' rematch if he's victorious against Diaz.

'Big' John McCarthy agreed with White's statement, believing there would be little doubt over Chimaev's claim for a title challenge:

"Very simply put, I think Dana is telling the truth. If Mr. Chimaev can get a win against Nathan Diaz, he will get the next title shot [against] whoever comes out on top with Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. If, however, Nate Diaz gets a win against Mr. Chimaev, I don't think you're going to be seeing any title shots handed out, I don't think there's going to be any kind of thing like that, because let's be honest, he's not going to be under contract, he can go and do the boxing he wants."

