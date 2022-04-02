"These animals take over... I am the king" - Khamzat Chimaev gives chilling speech ahead of his clash with Gilbert Burns

Khamzat Chimaev is in Florida preparing for his UFC 273 fight against Gilbert Burns on April 9th. And while Chimaev has already looked terrifying enough in the cage during his past four fights, there's something extra scary about 'Borz' as he approaches the biggest test of his MMA career.

A new BlockAccess video blog follows Chimaev and his team as they train from day to night. Four training sessions wasn't enough to wear down Chimaev, who stepped outside his rental home at midnight for a fifth workout. His mantra as he skips rope should send fear into the hearts of all welterweights. He said:

"I am the champ. I am the king. I am the best ever. Better than everybody. Smash everybody. Nobody's like me. They're too slow, coach. They're too slow. Guy's too slow. Too weak. I'm too strong for them. Too fast, coach. I have condition with no limit. Limited edition condition. My right hand, coach. Broke the mountain. Haha!"

Shadowboxing in the pool, Khamzat Chimaev continued to hype himself up. He declared:

"Last night I was in there, the eight meter alligators, I submit them. When I was in Dubai, I catched a shark, did an armbar. When lions see me, they run around. Nobody see this animal like here, brother. This animal take over. The champion s**t, brother. I'm the king. I am the king, brother. I take over everything. I take over this game. Smash everybody."

Watch the full BlockAccess Episode 5 video showing Khamzat Chimaev preparing for UFC 273 below:

Khamzat Chimaev weighs 189 pounds coming into UFC 273 fight week

Another moment in the BlockAccess video shows Chimaev discussing his weight with his coach. According to Chimaev, he weighed 189 pounds. He said:

"After lunch I was 86[kg]. It's good weight, not like cheat meals like last time I did. Now eat healthy food. My brother Ethan make some good food as well! All the team here, you know like ... good energy, train good!"

Chimaev fights Gilbert Burns at welterweight, which means he'll have to cut down to 171 pounds over the next week to make weight on Friday April 8th. That's 18 pounds, not a large amount for a fighter his size to lose with current weight cutting techniques.

