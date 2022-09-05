"Slap, slap, slap, 100 slap - one minute" - Khamzat Chimaev hopes to create a "record with the slaps" if Nate Diaz hits him with the 'Stockton slap' at UFC 279

UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev has vowed to make Nate Diaz pay with "100 slaps" if he is hit with a 'Stockton slap' by the American during their UFC 279 main event this weekend.

Chimaev and Diaz will headline Saturday's card, with the bout having very different stakes for both fighters. For Diaz, it is the last fight of his UFC contract and nothing would make him happier than to defeat the promotion's next biggest star.

For Chimaev, the No.3-ranked welterweight will look to stake his claim for a title shot by conquering the fan-favorite Stockon fighter in Las Vegas.

Sitting down with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, 'Borz' was asked what his reaction would be if Diaz landed a 'Stockton slap' on him:

"I'll slap back. If you get slapped, it's a fight, anything can happen. Maybe I'll get the record with the slaps. I'll take him down, hold him there and slap, slap, slap, 100 slaps - one minute, record, you know... I'm gonna be smart, professional. I'm gonna go for his head... I never lose my street fights, I always win my fights. It's gonna be the same thing here too."

The Chechen-born Swede is undefeated in his five fights in the UFC. The 28-year-old has earned either a Performance or Fight of the Night bonus in every one of his appearances. By the sounds of things, he's hoping to do it once again.

Watch the full ESPN MMA interview here:

Former champion Kamaru Usman weighs in on Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has given his thoughts on the upcoming clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz.

Many fans expected Usman to defeat Leon Edwards at UFC 278 and eventually go on to face 'Borz' for the title. Now, since 'Rocky' defeated 'The Nigerian Nightmare', Usman believes Chimaev must instead face Colby Covington after Diaz to secure his No.1 contendership because he'll be rematching Edwards for the belt.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the 35-year-old said:

"You can't [count out Nate Diaz], but [Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz] it's a bizarre fight. It's a bizarre fight that doesn't really make sense. I still think it's hard to just say Khamzat [gets the next title shot]. You gotta jump Gilbert Burns, you jump Masvidal... I think what's more interesting is him versus Covington. That's the ultimate test, because Covington does everything... Yeah, it's Covington, you gotta get past Covington."

Catch a clip of Kamaru Usman discussing Khamzat Chimaev here:

