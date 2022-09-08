"He doesn't wanna talk about me" - Khamzat Chimaev happy for Leon Edwards' title win, but feels that 'Rocky' is avoiding him

Khamzat Chimaev has mixed emotions about Leon Edwards winning the welterweight title at UFC 278.

Chimaev will be taking on former lightweight title challenger Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event. If 'Borz' can emerge victorious, the 28-year-old will likely be the no.1 contender in the welterweight division. He seemed to be on a collision course with Kamaru Usman before Edwards shocked the world and ruined those plans.

During UFC 279 media day, Chimaev was asked about Edwards becoming the champion and had this to say:

"That was an amazing performance. He showed his heart, and last minute he [Edwards] knocked him out. I'm happy for him, he deserved that. He worked hard. He doesn't want to talk about me. I see someone ask my name, and he just jump over it and speak about Diaz, speak about [Jorge] Masvidal, Usman, [Max] Holloway. Guy doesn't wanna see my face."

Chimaev may have to wait for the Edwards/Usman trilogy, but a win against Diaz puts him in prime position for a title shot. With that said, 'Borz' can't overlook the Stockton native. Despite being a massive betting underdog, the younger Diaz brother could have another trick up his sleeve. Given Diaz has defeated Conor McGregor and almost knocked out the current welterweight champion, he is never the kind of fighter that you want to overlook.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's interview at the UFC 279 media day below:

Khamzat Chimaev still wants fight against Kamaru Usman if 'The Nigerian Nightmare' comes back the same

Chimaev has vocalized doubts about Usman's comeback after losing at UFC 278, but he's still hoping for the former welterweight champion to recover for a potential matchup down the road. Whether Usman wins or loses his rematch, there is a good chance he will fight Chimaev. During the same media day, 'Borz' was asked about 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and had this to say:

"I hope he's healthy. We will see. I wanna see him come back, and if he comes back like he's been before, I want a fight with that guy."

Chimaev's potential is limitless with a win against Diaz at UFC 279. 'Borz' is close to a welterweight title shot and has a path to the middleweight crown now that Paulo Costa is his newest rival. At 28 years old, the Swedish fighter is starting to live up to the hype.

Watch the altercation between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa below:

