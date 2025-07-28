Khamzat Chimaev locks in for final camp, Ben Askren starts working out following health battle, Dan Hooker slams the UFC: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup! Khamzat Chimaev is locked in on his final camp before the UFC 319 showdown with Dricus du Plessis. Meanwhile, Ben Askren continues his inspiring return to health just days after a lung transplant. Also, Dan Hooker slammed the UFC for what he calls blatant disrespect. Let's break them all down:Khamzat Chimaev zeros in on UFC 319Khamzat Chimaev is making no effort to hide his intentions for his upcoming fight. With his UFC 319 middleweight title clash against Dricus du Plessis looming, 'Borz' shared an ominous training update from Los Angeles. In a video posted by the UFC, the undefeated star grinned as he said:&quot;Feeling great. We're in LA, doing training camp now. Last camp before the fight. So, coming for Chicago. Kill everybody, see you guys there.&quot;Check out the X post below:UFC 319, set for August 16 in Chicago, is arguably Chimaev’s biggest test. Du Plessis is coming off dominant wins over Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya, and Robert Whittaker.Ben Askren begins training after lung transplantBen Askren’s story continues to move fans. Days after revealing his near-fatal battle that required a double-lung transplant, the former UFC star is already back in training. His latest update shows him pedaling a spine bike at home.He posted the clip on X with the caption:“Don’t talk about it, be about it.”Check out his X post below:Fans praised his mindset, with one commenting, “never give up,” while others opened up about their battles. Despite dropping 35 pounds and still battling fatigue, Askren’s determination to recover is still strong.Dan Hooker blasts UFC for “disrespect” over canceled ticketsDan Hooker isn’t biting his tongue when it comes to alleged insult from the UFC. The veteran lightweight revealed he turned down a fight offer in Perth after feeling “disrespected” by the promotion.The UFC reportedly canceled his UFC 317 tickets at the last minute after Hooker missed early-morning media duties. Hooker had flown to Vegas to support teammate Kai Kara-France but skipped a 7:30 AM Q&amp;A session. That decision got him axed from the event guest list.Speaking in a recent interview with Submission Radio, Hooker said:''Obviously, it would have been cool to fight in Perth and to like headline with Arman [Tsarukyan]...It would have been a bit soon, would have been a bit of a rush for the hand to be good and ready by then but I still was going to do it just because I wanted to do it for the fans. I would have rushed back and I would have fought early.''He added:&quot;Then I went over to watch Kai [Kara-France] fight and then bro they tried to get me off of bed at 7:30 in the morning...And then because I didn't start, I slept in and I didn't go to the UFC thing, they cancelled my tickets to the Kai's fight...I would have fought, I would have fought injured. But then someone at a desk is crossing my name off a list...you obviously wanted me to fight in Perth, but we can fight on my terms.''Check out Dan Hooker's comments below (7:50):